Met Gala 2018: All The Dresses

43 images

The Met Gala is known for more than a show-stopping gown or two. It’s the night where a whole host of the celebrity elite join forces on the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Last year the theme was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, and this was certainly reflected in the epic gowns and daring beauty looks that triumphed throughout the evening’s A-list guests.

See: The Best Instagrams Of The Met Gala

For 2018 the Met museum’s exhibition is titled Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. This year’s event was hosted by Amal Clooney, Rihanna, and Donatella Versace. We can never predict how the celebs will interpret themes but we always know their outfits will be impressive. Check out all the pics here…

See: Met Gala: After Party Pics