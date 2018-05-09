This Is What Meghan Markle’s Wedding Ring Will Look Like

Very traditional

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

With less a fortnight until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day, the final details are slowly being confirmed ahead of the ceremony on 19 May.

All eyes have been on Meghan’s gorgeous engagement ring for the last six months but now, details have been announced about her (very traditional) royal wedding band.

For generations, wedding bands for royal brides have been made with precious Clogau St David’s gold from Bontddu, North Wales, according to Hello! US.

The tradition was started by the Queen Mother when she got married in 1923, and the same nugget of gold from her band was used to make the wedding rings of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne and Princess Diana.

In 1981, the Queen was presented with a new piece of 21-carat gold to be used for future royal weddings, so there’s plenty to go around for Meghan’s ring. It’s thought that it’ll be fairly similar to Kate Middleton’s simple band, shown below.

Meanwhile, it’s thought that Prince Harry will wear a wedding band, despite long-standing royal tradition. Like many royal men, his brother Prince William and grandfather Prince Philip don’t wear them.

But it seems Harry wants to buck tradition like his father, Prince Charles, and wear one after all.

‘It is simply down to personal preference,’ a royal aide told the Daily Mail.

The final countdown to the big day is on…