Meghan Markle Will Carry A Special Tribute To Princess Diana On Her Wedding Day

And it's lovely

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

It might be 20 years since Princess Diana’s death, but her sons Prince William and Prince Harry still make an effort to commemorate her wherever possible, from taking on her charity work to making her memory a part of their milestone moments.

With Prince Harry set to marry former Suits actress Meghan Markle next month, their wedding will be no exception.

‘It’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us,’ Meghan explained in the couple’s official engagement interview, and true to her word, the 36-year-old is said to be paying some subtle tributes to Princess Diana on the big day, making her a part of the celebrations.

It was reported that Meghan might be teaming her designer wedding dress with Princess Diana’s family tiara, the Spencer tiara, depending on whether or not it can be loaned from the exhibition that it’s currently displayed in – but that isn’t the only tribute being paid to Diana on 19 May.

Apparently Meghan will be paying tribute to Princess Diana with her wedding bouquet, including white garden roses to symbolise Prince Harry’s mother.

‘Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have chosen floral designer Philippa Craddock to create the church flowers for their wedding,’ Kensington Palace announced to Twitter. ‘The floral displays in St George’s Chapel will be created using locally sourced foliage, much of which will be taken from the gardens and parkland of The Crown Estate and Windsor Park.’