Vera Wang Gives Her Two Cents On Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress

The designer confirms she HASN'T created the gown, but she does have an idea of how it'll look

Vera Wang has revealed what she thinks Meghan Markle will wear on her wedding day.

There’s no denying that the designer knows bridal style, having spent almost 30 years in the industry. And while she’s confirmed that she won’t be creating Meghan’s gown, she’s got a strong idea of what the future royal will go for.

Vera tells Harper’s Bazaar: ‘Other than [wearing] us, and she’s not wearing us – there are two ways for her to go: American or British. Given her new position, her new status, and her new role, she’ll very well go British.

‘Neither full blown royal wedding like [Princess] Diana or Kate [Middleton], and neither narrow, sensual and more sexy – I think she’ll go somewhere in-between that feels a tad more modern.’

When it comes to the shape and style of the dress, Wang hopes Meghan will choose ‘something maybe a tad subtler, not a mermaid but not a full blown royal proportion or anything theatrical. Given that she’s not marrying the future king, she’ll still be a royal, [but] there’s a lot to be done between those two worlds.’

Meghan, 36, and 33-year-old Prince Harry will wed at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on 19 May.

They’ll be joined by close friends and family in the church, while 2,640 members of the public have been invited to the castle’s grounds.

As for the rest of us, we’ll be waiting eagle-eyed for photographs to drop of Meghan in her dress (and Harry in his best, of course).

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

It seems Vera will be doing the same, continuing: ‘I get royal wedding mania, and it’s amazing to be able to celebrate a royal wedding with an American – it brings attention to a sense of romance that in our present world we lack a bit of.

‘A royal wedding brings out things like hope, grandeur in all of us.’

Bring on 19 May!