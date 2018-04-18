We Just Learnt Something Interesting About Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress

It looks like she'll wear TWO gowns on her big day

By Rachael Martin

From the editors of Good To Know

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning on copying Kate Middleton when it comes to what she will wear on her big day by choosing not one, but two wedding dresses to wear.

Sources close to the actress have apparently revealed that the fashion-loving bride-to-be has decided on two gowns for her wedding day – one traditional, sophisticated dress for the ceremony and reception at Windsor Castle, and one slightly more edgy and glamorous gown for the evening reception at Frogmore House.

A source divulged to Vanity Fair that Meghan wants an outfit that is ‘less restrictive’ for the reception so that she can ‘party the night away’ with fun-loving Prince Harry and their friends.

‘She will have two dresses, one for the ceremony and another dress for the evening,’ the insider reportedly revealed.

‘The plan is for her to change after the ceremony so that she can party the night away in something glamorous and less restrictive. Meghan can’t wait to surprise everyone, especially Harry.’

If Meghan does indeed opt for two dresses for her big day, she will be following in her future sister-in-law’s footsteps, as Kate Middleton also chose to wear two wedding dresses when she married Prince William in 2011.

Kate wore a now-iconic Alexander McQueen gown for her wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey, and then changed for a more intimate evening reception with around 300 guests.

Kate’s lesser-known second wedding dress was also created by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The bespoke satin gown was still a floor length wedding dress, but proved slightly easier for the Duchess to move in without a long train and veil.

As well as following Kate’s lead in opting for two wedding dresses for her big day, it seems like Meghan might also take a leaf out of her book when it comes to bridal style.

According to sources, Meghan is considering lace sleeves for her wedding gown, which Kate also had.

The source continued: ‘The wedding dress itself will be traditional and elegant. There is talk of some lace and sleeves and Meghan has been working very closely with the designer who has been sworn to secrecy.’

We’ll have to wait until 19 May to discover what Meghan will actually wear, but we’re sure what ever she chooses she’ll look absolutely stunning!