We Know Where You Can Buy Meghan Markle’s TV Interview Outfit

We're in LOVE with this look...

We’re not gonna lie, we’re a teeny bit obsessed with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry RN.

The couple announced their engagement yesterday, and later recorded their first TV interview together.

They spoke about Harry’s proposal, which Suits actress Meghan, 36, revealed happened as they roasted a chicken at home. She said: ‘It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet, and natural and very romantic.’

Harry, 33, continued: ‘She didn’t even let me finish. She said: “Can I say yes?” Then there were hugs and I had the ring on my finger.

‘I was like: “Can I give you the ring?” It was a really nice moment. Just the two of us.’

When asked how he thinks his late mother Princess Diana would have reacted to the news, Harry sad: ‘Oh they’d be thick as thieves, without question, I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends – best friends with Meghan.’

Of course, Meghan looked absolutely stunning (and adorable, gazing lovingly at her new fiancé).

She’d opted for a dark green crew-neck dress by P.A.R.O.S.H, which is priced at €490 on its website (around £437). She’d paired the piece with nude suede pumps by Aquazurra (£369) and £850 Les Plaisirs de Birks earrings.

We’re in love with her look, but TBH, it’s a little pricey. So if you’re keen to channel the future royal, we’ve found some cheaper options on the high street…

Now, bets on what Meghan will be wearing on her big day? Whatever she chooses, she’ll definitely look amazing.