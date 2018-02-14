Meghan Markle Channels Princess Diana In A Tartan Coat In Edinburgh

By Alexandra Whittaker

From the editors of InStyle US

When a country shows you love, you show it right back. At least that seems to be Meghan Markle’s fashion travel philosophy.

Meghan stepped out on Tuesday with her fiancé, Prince Harry, for an official royal visit to Scotland to see Edinburgh Castle, and she more than dressed for the part. The royal-to-be wore a navy, black, and green tartan button-up £1995 Burberry coat, with the plaid print looking quintessentially Scottish.

The wool coat’s pattern is famously associated with Scotland, and, when paired with Veronica Beard black trousers and her green Strathberry cross body bag (an Edinburgh-based company, no less), it only made the classic check more appropriate. Meanwhile, Prince Harry kept things simple in a dark grey coat of his own over a white shirt and navy sweater.

There are only a few months to go before Meghan walks down the aisle to marry Harry, so it’s no surprise that she’s taking her royal dressing seriously. In fact, on this particular visit, she seemed to channel royals of the past and present through the print she wore.

Her long jacket is reminiscent of a similarly bold tartan look that Kate Middleton once wore in 2012. It also harks back to when Princess Diana chose a dark green oversized print coat on a trip to Venice in 1985.

With less than 100 days until she becomes a royal herself, it’s really no surprise, is it?