We’ve Finally Been Given A Glimpse Of Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress

By

And it's just dreamy

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

With only a month before the Royal Wedding and everyone guessing who the designer will be, we’ve finally been given a glimpse of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress. Well, kind of.

Her Suits character Rachel Zane is walking down the aisle to marry her on-screen fiancé Mike (Patrick J. Adams) in the season finale, and a teaser of the episode has been released.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in May

In it, she can be seen exchanging vows in the most gorgeous ballgown by Anne Barge, which eagle-eyed viewers will remember as the one she wore the first time she was meant to marry him – before he turned himself in for being a fake lawyer and got arrested. Drama.

The gown features a beaded bodice with a cascading tulle skirt, and in the episode, Meghan accessorises it with a simple black belt.

The wedding will air in a two-part season finale before she exits the show to get married IRL to Prince Harry and officially start her role as a royal.

In the teaser, Mike tells her ‘I’ve wanted to marry you from the second I met you.’

‘You are the husband I’ve always wanted,’ she replies, with him answering: ‘I love you, and always will.’

Now with a little imagination, we could just believe it’s Harry saying those words. Roll on 19 May.