And it's just dreamy

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

With only a month before the Royal Wedding and everyone guessing who the designer will be, we’ve finally been given a glimpse of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress. Well, kind of.

Her Suits character Rachel Zane is walking down the aisle to marry her on-screen fiancé Mike (Patrick J. Adams) in the season finale, and a teaser of the episode has been released.

In it, she can be seen exchanging vows in the most gorgeous ballgown by Anne Barge, which eagle-eyed viewers will remember as the one she wore the first time she was meant to marry him – before he turned himself in for being a fake lawyer and got arrested. Drama.

The gown features a beaded bodice with a cascading tulle skirt, and in the episode, Meghan accessorises it with a simple black belt.

The wedding will air in a two-part season finale before she exits the show to get married IRL to Prince Harry and officially start her role as a royal.

In the teaser, Mike tells her ‘I’ve wanted to marry you from the second I met you.’

‘You are the husband I’ve always wanted,’ she replies, with him answering: ‘I love you, and always will.’

Now with a little imagination, we could just believe it’s Harry saying those words. Roll on 19 May.