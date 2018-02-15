This Dupe Of Meghan Markle’s £425 Green Strathberry Bag Is Under £15

The 36-year-old's original cross-body number is sold out, but we know where you can nab a very close copy...

By Amy Hunt

From the editors of Woman & Home

Meghan Markle wowed the nation yet again when she visited Scotland for the very first time on 13 February.

Alongside Prince Harry, Meghan greeted crowds at Edinburgh Cathedral and visited Social Bite, a local sandwich shop that helps the homeless.

But it was Meghan’s stunning outfit that caused the biggest stir during her fifth royal engagement.

The royal-to-be channelled Scottish fashion in a long tartan Burberry coat, but kept the rest of her outfit simple. She finished off the look with a black Wolford jumper and black Veronica Beard floor-length trousers.

However, it was Meghan’s accompanying choice of handbag that really caught the attention of fashion fans. For the trip, Meghan chose a bottle green cross-body bag by Scottish designers Strathberry.

And the Meghan effect appeared to be in full force during the trip, as the £425 bag sold out within minutes of the actress appearing in it.

But it’s not the first time Meghan has chosen a Strathberry design. For her very first royal engagement in Nottingham, she decided on their Strawberry Midi Tote, which also proved a popular choice.

Speaking about the attention they’ve got since Meghan appeared with their designs, a Strathberry spokesperson said they were ‘thrilled’.

‘It is such an honour to see Meghan carrying a Strathberry bag again; this time an East/West Mini in Bottle Green.

‘We are especially thrilled that Meghan is carrying Strathberry in our home city and also after she chose to carry her Strathberry Midi Tote for her first royal engagement back in December. We wish them the very best for their upcoming nuptials.’

In fact, Meghan broke with royal convention in choosing the £425 bag. Proving she’s happy to bend the fashion rules slightly, she yesterday became the first member of the family to choose a cross-body option for an engagement.

If you were hoping to emulate Meghan’s look for yourself and have been left disappointed at the bag selling out, never fear, as there are a few excellent look-a-likes available.

If you can afford a slightly pricier option, this choice from & Other Stories is an excellent copy – with a similar dark green colour and gold strap.

At £79, it is more of an investment piece, but would undoubtedly look stylish with any outfit.

A less expensive option from one of our favourite retailers is this Marks & Spencer faux leather shoulder bag.

While it’s a lighter green than Meghan’s handbag, it’s equally as fashionable. And it will certainly add a sharp touch to any look.

And finally, if it’s a super-affordable option you’re after, look no further than Dorothy Perkins. The retailer has a fabulous copy of Meghan’s Strathberry bag, with a subtle and sophisticated design.

Dorothy Perkins’ option also includes a gold chain. And at £14.50, how could you say no to this cross-body bag?

Will you be buying any of these look-a-likes? You’ll be emulating Meghan’s effortless style in no time…