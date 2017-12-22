Meghan Markle Just Broke One Of The Queen’s Royal Fashion Rules

But all for a very good reason...

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

A Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding is fast-approaching, with Kensington Palace announcing that the couple are set to wed at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

With the royal couple’s nuptials in sight, many have been wondering what we can expect on the big day – from potential celebrity guests to Prince Harry’s choice of best man – spoiler alert – it might not be Prince William.

One of the main questions however is who will be Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer, with the actress’ most recent photos adding fuel to the fire.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their official engagement portraits yesterday, and the 36-year-old Suits actress surprised us all by breaking one of the Queen’s royal fashion rules, opting to wear a sheer dress by Ralph & Russo.

With this in mind people are starting to wonder whether the Canadian actress’ wedding dress may be more risqué than your average royal.

The modern look has certainly gone down well with the public, with Kensington Palace tweeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s response to their photo reception.

‘The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives,’ the palace tweeted before adding, ‘As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you.’

We cannot get enough of these two.