Did You Notice This Interesting Detail About Meghan Markle’s Jewellery?
By Olivia Bahou
From the editors of InStyle US
Meghan Markle is continuing to break with royal tradition left and right, and her latest statement was made with a pair of earrings. Or rather, earrings that were most definitely not a pair.
The 36-year-old stepped out for an official engagement with Prince Harry in Cardiff yesterday, wearing two totally different earrings.
On her left ear, she had on a now-sold-out Gabriela Artigas Triple Shooting Star Earring, which looks like an ear crawler. On her right ear, Meghan wore the Zofia Day Dash Ear Studs ($575; zofiaday.com). Both of the geometrical studs give a cool-girl vibe to that look that we’re not used to seeing in the Royal Family.
Add onto that the fact that Markle wore her hair in a messy bun for the second time to a royal engagement, and she forwent a dress and tights for an off-the-shoulder jacket and black jeans, and we’re totally verklempt over her latest look.
What’s next, Meghan? Mismatched shoes? A crop top? Daisy dukes?
We’ll be waiting on the edge of our seats to find out when this future royal steps out next with her fiancé.