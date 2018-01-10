Meghan Markle Just Wore A £45 Jumper From Marks & Spencer
From the editors of InStyle.co.uk
Meghan Markle may not yet be married to Prince Harry, but she’s already an honorary Brit.
The 36-year-old headed to Reprezent Radio in Brixton yesterday in a black Marks & Spencer jumper. And let’s be honest, that’s pretty much the most British thing you can wear.
The black knit featured a high neck and bell sleeves, and Meghan had paired the piece with Burberry trousers and a loose ponytail.
Of course, the jumper is already sold out on M&S’s website. But if it happens to come back into stock, here’s where to nab it…
Wool Blend Round Neck Bell Sleeve Jumper, £45, Marks & Spencer
If you can’t wait to get the Meghan look, we’ve also found a couple of similar versions on the high street…
Apricot Black Bell Sleeve Jumper, £15, New Look
Michael Kors Boatneck Bell Sleeve Sweater, £125, House Of Fraser
Now we’ve just got to find the prince, right?