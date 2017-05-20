Meghan Markle’s Most Stylish Fashion Moments

28 images

Meghan Markle - who has her own fashion blog - just doesn't put a foot wrong when it comes to style...

Not only has Meghan Markle won the heart of Prince Harry, but she’s also caught everyone else’s attention. This is thanks, in part, to her enviable style credentials.

We admit that we’ve got a little bit of a girl crush on Ms Markle, and we’re sure you will too once you see all of her amazing outfits. There’s just no stopping this stylish lady!

See: The Queen On Prince Harry’s New Relationship

Since landing on the scene in 2005 and having a short stint as a briefcase model on the TV series Deal Or No Deal – yup, true story – Megan has now become a permanent fixture on TVs, thanks to her role as Rachel Zane in the US hit series Suits.

The beauty has also been seen rubbing shoulders with A-listers at various showbiz events, having been spotted New York Fashion Week and the prestigious CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund dinner too.

When it comes to looking great, Meghan ticks all of the boxes. She recently rocked up to the Today show and turned a few heads in not one, but three gorgeous outfits. Now that’s what we call a style master class. We are taking notes.

Megan’s style has even been compared to the Duchess of Cambridge – now that’s style kudos right there.

Not only have they worn similar outfits, but both fashion mavens are fans of designer Diane Von Furstenberg. In fact, they’ve even gone as far as wearing the same dress – on separate occasions, of course.

The budding icon was the first to wear the lace number back in 2012 at a Hollywood event, opting for a customised navy version of the dress. Kate Middleton alternatively wore the dress as a full-length floor-sweeper to the Royal Variety Performance in 2014.

We think it’s fair to say that Meghan is quite the fashion lover. The 35-year-old also runs her own lifestyle site devoted to fashion, beauty, food and more. There is no doubt that she is fast becoming an all round ‘It’ girl.

We predict a style icon in the making…