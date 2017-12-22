Where To Buy The Dress Meghan Markle Wore To The Queen’s Christmas Lunch

It's sold out (of course), but we've found some similar pieces

Wednesday was a big day for Meghan Markle.

The 36-year-old met extended members of the Royal Family for the first time, at the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch.

Meghan and her fiancé Prince Harry were photographed arriving at Buckingham Palace, with Harry driving as Meghan sat beside him in the passenger seat.

The bride-to-be looked stunning in a high-necked printed dress from Self-Portrait, which she’d paired with diamond drop earrings.

Despite the fact that we could only see the top of the midi, it still sold out within hours. If you love it as much as us, here’s the link in case it comes back into stock…

But in the meantime, we’ve found some similar versions for you to snap up. New Year’s Eve outfit idea, anyone?

One thing’s for sure – that ‘Meghan effect’ is definitely in full swing.