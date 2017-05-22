Is This What Meghan Markle Wore To Pippa Middleton’s Reception?

The Suits actress partied with boyfriend Prince Harry on Saturday night...

Meghan Markle attended Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception at the weekend… and that’s pretty much all we know.

Everything about the actress’s appearance was kept firmly under wraps, although it has been reported that her boyfriend Prince Harry embarked on a 100-mile round trip to collect her. Aw.

It’s believed that Harry, 32, drove straight to London after the ceremony at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, where Meghan had been getting ready.

He then drove himself and his lady back to the Middleton family home in Berkshire, with the couple being snapped as they arrived at the estate.

See: Meghan Markle Has Been Hiding A Huge Secret From Us All

Of course, this is all very sweet. But there was one question on all of our lips – what was Meghan wearing?!

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

TBH, we’d have struggled to pick an outfit, considering the guest list included Kate Middleton, Prince William and (obvs) Pippa herself.

There are no snaps of Meghan at the bash, so we don’t know exactly what she opted for. But some reports claim that she’d donned a floor-length back gown, which she’d paired with a white jacket.

Now, this could’ve been a risky option, with black traditionally being seen as too mournful for a wedding.

But it’s said that Pippa and new husband James Matthews had opted for a black tie theme, so Meghan’s monochrome ensemble would’ve totally fitted in.

See: So Meghan Markle Did Get An Invite To Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

However, conflicting rumours suggest that Meghan, 35, actually sported something a bit more colourful. According to The Telegraph, she wore a ‘stunning maroon backless gown’.

Hmm. Whatever the case, we’re sure she looked gorgeous.

But the true belle of the ball was Pippa. She was the perfect bride in a lace Giles Deacon dress, which featured a high neckline, a cut-out back and a full skirt.

Ah. What a fairytale day, eh?