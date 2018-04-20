There’s Something Pretty Special About Meghan Markle’s Latest Accessory

The Suits actress's bag proved she won't be bowing to usual royal protocol

Since getting engaged to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has well and truly cemented herself as a royal style icon.

But she doesn’t always follow the Queen’s usual guidelines, swapping demure dresses for smart trousers and teasing her hair into messy buns.

At the Commonwealth Heads Of Government meeting earlier this week, the 36-year-old once again proved that she won’t be bowing to tradition.

As she and Harry, 33, met delegates from across the world, Meghan wore a £171 cross-body bag by Australian brand Oroton.

That may not sound particularly significant, but if you take a look at photos of Meghan’s future sister-in-law Kate Middleton, you’ll notice that she never strays from a classic clutch.

There’s a good reason for this. Last year, the founder of Beaumont Etiquette – Myka Meier – explained to Good Housekeeping: ‘When the Duchess is at an event, she holds her bag in front of her in both hands when shaking hands might be awkward.’

So, is Meghan breaking protocol by not following in Kate’s footsteps? Actually, it seems not.

Etiquette expert William Hanson doesn’t think Kate needs to hide behind her clutch, telling MailOnline: ‘The Duchess of Cambridge may well prefer not to shake hands with certain people – but there are other ways to achieve this, as used by the Queen and other members of the Royal Family.

‘It is protocol that you do not extend your hand to any member of the Royal Family (blood royal or those who have married in to the family) unless their hand extends first.

‘With more experience, the Duchess of Cambridge will soon realise that she needn’t be too nice, extend and shake hands with everyone. A courteous smile at those whom she does not have time to shake hands will suffice.’

So while Meghan may be doing things differently to other royals, she isn’t crossing any boundaries. And we love that she and Kate, 36, have their own personal looks.

We can’t wait to see them together more once Meghan becomes a Mrs!