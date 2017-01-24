Meet The M&S Jumper That Literally EVERYONE Is Wearing

5 images

Marks & Spencer have come up trumps again, with the must-have item which has taken over our Instagram feeds

We all remember THAT Marks & Spencer suede skirt that even Alexa Chung wanted in her ‘drobe, right?

Well, they’ve done it again for 2017. But unlike the skirt (which would have set us back £199), this simple knitted beaut is something you can buy for a mere £35 quid.

ERR, YES PLEASE.

An outfit that’s comfy, chic and work and play appropriate? Nope, it’s not an urban myth. It’s totally a thing.

We mean, you’ll see exactly why everyone is crushin’ on this…

1 The jumper is slouchy, guaranteed to live up to M&S’s standards of quality, and looks totally warm and fuzzy – what’s not to love?

2 The SLEEVES! Need we say any more? This bell sleeved knit is just too cool for school. OK, the voluminous sleeves may not be entirely practical, but who cares about that? Whether you layer up the ends with some heavy duty bling or layer under a winter coat, it’s bang on trend and it seems the fash’ pack cannot get enough.

3 It comes in grey and pink as well, so you have every excuse to treat yourself!

4 £35 is a BARGAIN. Yup, ’nuff said. P.S If you love a bargain, then pick up a copy of the mag this week – our bargain special!

Consider this a massive heads up. It’s selling out fast, so you had better get a move on.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

And just in case you miss out on this must-have IT jumper, we’ve included a few of our fave similar styles below…