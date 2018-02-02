Meet Your New Secret Style Destination

Here's how to get the effortless Scandi style we've all longed for...

We’re always on the look out for new style inspo, and while we know Scandinavia is the go-to for sleek homeware, snowy climates and effortlessly chic fashion, we didn’t realise Oslo in Norway would become our new no.1 style destination. Until we visited the capital, that is.

We associate fashion month with the 4 hotspots of New York, London, Milan and Paris but Scandinavian Fashion Week has caught our attention this season, and these are the 3 new locations you need to know.

When And Where

Stockholm – 21-23rd January

Oslo – 24-28th January

Copenhagen– 30th January-1st February

(SS19 dates to be announced later in the year)

Oslo Fashion Week

Oslo Runway was the one we were luckily enough to attend this season, and although we’re desperately waiting for spring to arrive, seeing AW18 shows gave us all the inspiration we need right now while it’s still chilly. These are the key trends you can actually get your hands on already.

Coloured Checks

Yep, we’re no stranger to the Prince of Wales being part of our everyday outfits, or the heritage checks being at the forefront of our winter wares, but according to Norwegian designer FWSS, it’s all about the coloured check. There’s plenty on the high street to choose from. We’ll be getting our hands on this wrap over midi from Mango to style with a grey roll neck and sock boots for now, and switch to a white blouse and straw bag come spring.

Designer: FWSS

Checked skirt, £49.99, Mango

Checked dress, £19.99, H&M

Bright Earrings

If there’s one thing we learnt from visiting Oslo Fashion Week, it’s that literally everyone is wearing statement earrings.

The catwalk at Michael Olestad was filled with rainbow ear-candy, and every street styler on the FROW sported their biggest baubles. Go large, bright and bold, or go home. Basically.

The high street is filled with incarnations that’ll rival that of the catwalk, the yellow Topshop numbers (below) have to be one of our faves. Match them to your outfit for a designer vibe, or clash with other bright hues for an all round show-stopper of an outfit.

Picture credit: Indigital Images/ OSLO RUNWAY

Designer: Michael Olestad

Earrings, £12.50, Topshop

Belt Bag

Say hey to the bum bag’s chicer sister: the belt bag. Yep, it’s similar to the ’90s fave but it’s way more glam. Style it with you skirts, belt it over your trench coats, heck why not even put it through your mom jean loop holes.

This will be the new hard-working accessory you’ll wonder how you ever lived without. Want to know the best part? There’s no way you have to wait until next autumn/winter to wear it, there’s tonnes of sleek styles out there.

Designer: Maud

Bag, £22, Topshop

Norwegian Bloggers To Follow

Tine Andrea @tineandreaa

94.2k

You’ll love her because: Not only does she have the most effortless Scandi style, she also travels the world giving you all the style tips for every season, in every destination. If there’s one thing you’ll want from Tine’s wardrobe it’s her endless accessories collection. Yes, we see you Céline sunnies.

At your service 🍝 A post shared by Tine Andrea (@tineandreaa) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:50am PST

Darja Barannik @darjabarannik

114k

You’ll love her because: Not only does she look sophisticated at all times, she manages to style classic wardrobe staples in a luxe way we can all copy. We may not have the £££ for the designer wares, but if we can imitate it, that’s just as good, right? Right (kind of).

Dinner ready 🍒 A post shared by Darja Barannik (@darjabarannik) on Jan 30, 2018 at 9:25am PST

Nina Sandbeck @ninasandbech

32.5k

Why you’ll love her: The girlie separates mixed with statement accessories and a friendly face makes her to-die-for ‘drobe seem that little bit more accessible. Prepare for #OOTD inspo from every post.

What We Wore

LOOK’s deputy fashion editor Harriet Davey went for a green sweater from New Look with a clashing pink check skirt from M&S (it will be available in stores and online early Feb). Teaming the combo with a vinyl trench and white ankle boots completely the look for the shows.

Jumper, £17.99, New Look

Skirt, £25, M&S (in store and online second week of feb)

For the after parties Harriet opted for the Eastern print Rixo dress-of-dreams with a striped roll neck underneath (it was -3 degrees, people) and matchy-matchy accessories. A slick of red lippie is a must.

Dress, £220.83, Rixo

It’s time to embrace a hint of Scandi cool in to all our our lives: think effortless styling hacks, simple wardrobe staples becoming your new BFFs and Norway’s influencers taking over your Insta feeds.

Until next season, Oslo.