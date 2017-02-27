10 images

Maternity clothes. The phrase alone is enough to cause nightmares. For the longest time it’s as if moms-to-be were expected to abandon all sense of style for nine months of their lives. The good news is that things are a-changing. In fact, thanks to high street stalwarts like H&M and Topshop jumping on the maternity train, there’s no reason you can’t look like yourself and stay true to your style when you’re expecting.



From Amal Clooney to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, our favourite celebs have proved that boring maternity wear is a thing of the past. As avid street style followers, we’ve spotted some of the biggest players in the game showing off their baby bump styling skills outside the shows so there’s no excuse to stop dressing how you did before.

The trick with maternity dressing is to first and foremost stick with what you like. Whether you’re the jumpsuit kind of woman or prefer your seventies boho maxi dresses, just about every trend and summer must-have imaginable is available in comfortable maternity versions. Did we mention they’re available at purse friendly prices too? Whatever you opt for, make sure you snap up some great denim. Often available with hidden adjustable stomach support, they’re comfy and better yet, the perfect way to anchor your maternity wardrobe.



To get you on the right track, we’ve rounded up a selection of gorgeous pieces from all your high street faves to guarantee you radiate pregnancy glow. Think pretty summer dresses from H&M, evening wear from Next and everyday staples from Marks & Spencer.

Maternity clothes just got a lot of fun, right? Shop the best bits out there now by clicking through the gallery. Go on, treat yourself. You deserve it, and your wardrobe will be all the better for it.