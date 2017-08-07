A Love Letter To… Marks & Spencer’s Dream Bags

LOOK's Sarah-Rose Harrison shares her go-to store for the best bags on the high street...

A great bag can instantly lift the most tired of outfits and help you go from desk-to-dinner with total ease. I’ve always had a big soft-spot for a ‘great’ bag and our beloved Marks & Spencer have been absolutely crushing it with their new collection of new season bags.

This summer has seen so many key accessories trends from the cult cross-body to the classic ring-top bag we just cannot get enough of. And thankfully trusty M&S have options for everything, every occasion and every style. With so many dreamy options it’s been so hard not to buy the lot. Their faux-leather wooden handle tote has been a huge hit with our entire fashion team with our girls wearing theirs everywhere from the airport to office.

Talking summer holidays, packing + pretty bags to see you through even the muggy-est weeks over 🔛 sarahrosegoes.com ✌️#canyoutellimwatchingloveisland A post shared by Sarah-Rose (@sarahrosegoes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

I personally couldn’t resist their oh-so-sweet tassled cross-body bag in white leather. It’s such a classic cut and shape it’ll work just as well when worn with a blazer and jeans on dreary summer days as it would worn more formally with a jumpsuit and heels for meetings. I love how playful the oversized tassel is and how much having an all-white-everything-bag can lift an entire outfit.

If classic yet playful styles are right up your street then you’re almost guaranteed to love this amazing textured leather tote. Complete with gold and tan-leather hardware it’s roomy enough for all your essentials yet, will stop you from hauling around everything plus the kitchen sink everyday. With the option to tote around either in your hand or go hands-free and wear cross-body the styling options are endless. I think it’d look super chic paired with wide leg trousers and pointed pumps, with a mixture of minimal gold jewellery to accentuate the handle detailing.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Share your favourite bags of the summer and use our #LWIW tag over on Instagram to show us how you’re styling yours!