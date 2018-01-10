It's a first for the brand

Everyone loves Marks & Spencer. Its PJS, its undies, its bags- everything. And just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, the brand has launched its very first full plus-size collection, ‘Curve’. Yep, the label does already offer styles up to size 22, but this is the first collection specifically designed for sizes 18-32, and we mean it when we say it’s the best curve collection ever. We’re talking 100 pieces suitable for all shapes and occasions.

The landing comes since the brains behind the brand identified a gap in the market after talking to 2000 customers who expressed an interest in a bespoke plus-size collection. And come January 23rd, the whole lot will be available both online and in 30 stores across the UK. You won’t even need to part with too much cash since the cheapest thing comes in at just £7.50.

As if we needed any more reason to love it, Look Influencer Danielle Vanier even teamed up with Marks & Sparks to consult on the collection and design two black dresses that will be available exclusively online and at the M&S Marble Arch flagship store in London.

“For me, a little black dress is a must have for any woman,” she says. “I have taken a few elements of what I loved about this piece and created two new dresses for the collection. I have added some subtle sports details, like hard-wear on the waist and mesh layering for a contemporary feel; so both can be styled in really different ways.”

Indeed, the entire collection has endless styling potential. We predict a sell-out.