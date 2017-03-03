How To Get Your Hands On Mulberry For Just £35

Mulberry Or M&S: Can YOU Spot The Difference?

Forget sugarplums, its visions of Mulberry’s magical designs that are dancing in our heads.

We’ve been experiencing this blissful state of mind ever since we gazed upon the Brit fashion behemoths autumn/winter collection, which subsequently became the toast of London Fashion Week.

While some of the pieces were out-there (quilted horse jackets, anyone?), it was the divine separates that had us practically skipping back to our waiting car- and thank goodness for that; our clothing-induced lightheadedness would have made for an interesting tube journey home. Anyway- the clothes! Of them, we were instantly drawn to the sateen stripes (of course we were) but don’t be fooled; they ain’t no Breton. Instead, creative director Johnny Coca made school uniform stripes the order of the day, giving us something brand new to covet.

Now, considering the fact February shows tend to be six months ahead, we assumed the high street would take just as long to follow suit. That, however, is not the case.

Right now, Marks & Spencer is harbouring a secret haven of suitably striped staples that were, in fact, already hanging on the rails before Mulberry’s LFW show. That ruffled dress? Inspired. The longline shirts? How did they know? Those responsible at M&S HQ can now add clairvoyant to their respective CVs as far as we’re concerned.

Save on the homages or splurge on Mulberry’s must haves- either way, it’s high time you enrolled in this style class…

Shirt, Marks & Spencer, £35

Dress, Marks & Spencer, £45

Pinafore dress, Mulberry, £750





Skirt, Mulberry, £820