And here's where you can buy them...

Words by Lexxi Davis

Margot Robbie has been one of our favourite actresses for a while now. Not only because she’s funny, likeable and SO beautiful.

But because she’s also really down to earth. She endorsed the ‘beer shower’ for relaxation and she also lived with her boyfriend (now husband) in a flat share in Clapham (at the height of her fame), which makes us feel we could ALL be her BFF.

Since her secret wedding in Byron Bay last December, marrying British beau Tom Ackerley, she has been busy filming for Mary Queen of Scotts. Only taking time off to be her best friends’ bridesmaid in Hawaii.

Going to the chapel… J❤️N A post shared by @margotrobbie on May 11, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

And we noticed that the groom that Margot was bridesmaid for, happens to own his own pyjama brand – Chalmers Pyjamas.

After some snooping, we came across this seriously cute snap of the newlywed couple, with bridesmaid Margot and hubby Tom.

This rare snap of them together shows them rocking matching PJs from their friend’s Australian based brand.

That time @margotrobbie was snapped wearing matching Chalmers Pyjamas with her husband Tom #inmychalmers #margotrobbie A post shared by Chalmers Pyjamas (@chalmers.pyjamas) on May 15, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

The set that Margot Robbie is sharing, is a cool abstract blue chevron print – made of soft cotton.

That look when you think you hear the delivery guy dropping off your 2nd course. Enjoy! #inmychalmers A post shared by Chalmers Pyjamas (@chalmers.pyjamas) on Dec 8, 2016 at 11:15pm PST

And the best news? They have just started stocking in Selfridges! So you can buy the same set as Margot.

Peppy Cotton Pyjama Set, £85, Chalmers Pyjamas at Selfridges

So not only do we love the rare snap of Margot and her Assistant Director husband, we’ve also found a new PJ brand that we adore, too.

Could we love Margot Robbie any more?