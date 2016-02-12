Shop The Shoes Instagram Is Going Crazy For

Mansur Gavriel created the ‘It’ bag of 2015 with its signature bucket. Carried by celebs including Kirsten Dunst and Sienna Miller, the bags sold out everywhere they were stocked, and last year Lyst.com – an online fashion and e-tail platform – revealed that since the start of 2015, 56,732 customers tried to purchase the bag through Lyst. Demand for the new cult item was so high that for every one bag available, 288 people tried to buy it. Yeah, we know.

Having conquered the arm candy industry, design duo Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel revealed they would be creating a shoe collection, and the fash pack has been waiting with bated breath ever since. Now, after countless teases via their gorgeous Instagram feed, the heels are finally here. And they’re causing quite the frenzy.







So what are these dream shoes? Well, it’s a simple, suede block heel mule – some have a platform, some don’t – in an array of bright and candy colours as well as classic black and tan. Think pared back, Celine-inspired minimalism but with a playful twist. “We both like things that are minimal, but also like warmth,” Rachel Mansur told British Vogue, “We’d describe our aesthetic as playing with symbiotic contrasts; things that work well together, like clean lines and pure colour. We like a warmth of material even if the lines are simple. The shoes dovetail with the bags in that they’re also sculptural objects in classic silhouettes, which allow us to experiment with colour and fabrication.”







Prices start at £315 for a flat version, going up to £495 for a platform, and if the success of the bags is anything to go by, we reckon they won’t be hanging around on Net-A-Porter’s virtual shelves for long. But, if you’re not in the market for a big investment buy, fear not – you can still get in on the mule action. Always ahead of the curve, both Zara and Mango have some seriously good Mansur mule lookalikes – those yellow ones are particularly spot on! Comfy, cool and the ultimate BFF for cropped trousers, mom jeans, chic skirts, frocks…erm, so pretty much everything in your wardrobe then really. What are you waiting for? Snap up a pair and get them on your Insta feed, asap.







Mules, £39.99, Mango









Mules, £29.99, Zara

