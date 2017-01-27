Cult Accessories Label Mansur Gavriel Is Expanding

Cue the never-ending waiting list.

If you scrolled through Instagram in 2016 you couldn’t get far without spotting a bucket bag, or a pair of backless suede mules. If you’re looking for someone to blame, you can hold Mansur Gavriel accountable.

Created by fashion design duo Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel back in 2012, the cult brand has been spotted on the likes of Kirsten Dunst, Miranda Kerr and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Their much coveted bucket bag was a sellout success, so much so that getting your hands on one was near impossible. In fact, fashion site Lyst reported that for every one of the bags on the site, 288 people tried to buy one.

After the bags came the equally lusted after mules, and now the brand is set to expand yet again.

The co-founders took to Facebook to share their exciting news yesterday. The pair revealed that they will debut their first-ever ready-to-wear collection for AW17. Opting out of New York fashion week, the brand will adopt the see-now-buy-now model instead and show a presentation next September.

“We want to create a full world for our consumers and are thrilled to grow our product offering to include ready-to-wear. Our decision to simultaneously switch to a consumer-focused calendar is also exciting. We’re looking forward to offering our customers such immediacy,” the duo told their fans.

So what can we expect from their first foray into ready-to-wear? We’re imagining more bright colours, sleek silhouettes and instant cool-girl status. Oh, and probably a long wait list.

The designers gave us a hint at what their first clothing collection might look like when they wore their own pieces to the 2015 CFDA awards.

For the big reveal, unfortunately we’ll have to wait until September.