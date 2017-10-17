These Mango Trousers Are Taking Over Instagram RN

We’re obsessed…

We can always rely on Mango for winning wardrobe buys that won’t blow the budget, and just when we thought we’d bookmarked them all, another standout separate pops up. Yes, Mango is the latest high street brand to give us exactly what we want right now. And we want corduroy trousers.

You could easily be forgiven for questioning the coolness of cords. Think cord and you’ll probably picture ill-fitting, unflattering pieces and that’s ok. We’re also betting this is not something that’s high on your new-season shopping list. But trust us, this unexpected trend is dominating on Instagram with every street styler worth their salt stepping out in a pair.

I am Committed… Are you? #MANGO #MANGOCommitted Kolekcja jest dostępna w sklepie przy ul. Marszałkowskiej w Warszawie! #MangoGirls A post shared by Gosia Boy (@gosiaboy) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

What’s the easiest and chicest way to channel the trend? By slipping into Mango’s updated corduroy trouser, of course.

First, Mango’s pink cord trouser totally floored us. Sure, it’s not the easiest shade to pull off, but this new iteration has a high-rise, wide leg shape (hello, nipped-in waist) and they come in the perfect autumnal shade, that’s ideal for pairing with all those grey and navy knits you’ve been stockpiling ahead of the impending chilly weather.

Me gusta el campo 🌾🌾 @mango #mangocommitted #mangogirls 🌾 Available on October 16 A post shared by Blanca Miró Scrimieri (@blancamiro) on Oct 11, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

They can be all yours for £69.99, which may feel a little spenny, but when it comes to nailing this tricky trend, it pays to get the fit right (read: avoid looking like a geography teacher).

So, how exactly do you style such a divisive piece? On the catwalks, Isabel Marant, Prada and Marc Jacobs sent sassy styles down the runway, confirming what we already know – cords are officially in. Take your cue from the street style set and the catwalks, where roll neck knitwear was layered over cord trousers, or why not go for maximum impact and wear yours with the equally chic matching blazer? Just add a crew neck black knit, pointed white boots and a suitably statement earring and you’re good to go.

We’re predicting these will sell out fast, so bag yourself a pair to avoid missing out.