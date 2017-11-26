Mango has THE perfect go-with-everything bag, and it’s £25

Classic, yet versatile.. do we need to say more?

The black cross-body satchel-style bag should form part of your wardrobe essentials. Period.. It’s classic, you can wear it dressed down with casual outfits or dressed up with a tuxedo jacket and killer heels. Sure it’s not an embellished evening bag or a slogan tote but it works that bit harder to go with absolutely everything.

What it lacks in fancy details it makes up for in a sophisticated design.

And Mango has the perfect one, and it’s just been reduced to £25.19 in the Black Friday sale.

To get the discount, all you need to do is add in the code BLACK17 at checkout, and it works on everything on the site too, in case you fancy getting yourself an evening bag after all…