Made In Chelsea’s Stephanie Pratt is already our go-to girl for gorgeous glowing skin and a super white sunny smile. But now she’s shown off a whole new side to her with her raunchy new FHM cover.

The 28-year-old realty TV star is pictured on the front of the men’s magazine’s April issue wearing nothing but a pair of black tights, her long blonde hair falling about her shoulders and a eyes lined with smokey kohl. Miaow.

It’s the raciest snap of Steph we’ve seen yet and she looks amazing, but inside, the former The Hills star admits her confidence hasn’t always been sky-high.

‘Growing up, I was always a tomboy and I didn’t have a lot of self-confidence’, Stephanie said. ‘This is the ultimate sexy magazine, so it’s really cool.’

Made In Chelsea’s Stephanie Pratt gets flirty in knee-high socks for FHM

Source: YouTube/FHM

The US star is now happily loved up with Made In Chelsea co-star Josh Shepherd, who is clearly proud as anything about his lady’s hot new shoot.

Josh simply captioned a picture of her FHM cover on Instagram with: ‘Yes.’

There’s also a cute video accompanying Stephanie’s cover story, which shows the MIC beauty doing a Britney Spears throwback in a cheerleader’s outfit and blowing bubblegum at the camera in knee-high socks.

Check it out below…

Read the full interview with Stephanie Pratt in the new issue of FHM, out April 2nd.

