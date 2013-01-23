Kim Kardashian’s Back In Monochrome!

Following Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy news, we’ve seen her in an array of outfits that all have one thing in common – black and white! It seems that since Kim started taking styling tips from Kanye, her outfits have consisted of mostly monochrome and a lot less colour. As much as we like this chic new look (loving those leather gloves, too), we do slightly miss the bold pieces we used to see Kim in. We wonder whether she’ll be inspired to wear colour again after watching the Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Show in Paris… RS