Love Island’s Gabby Just Made A BIG Announcement On Instagram

Eeeek!

Yes we know Love Island finished ages ago (exactly 30 days, to be precise) but that doesn’t stop us from thinking about it – all day, every day and wondering how we actually managed to get back to having a social life.

But it is still fairly challenging to not say ‘muggy’ or ‘100% my type on paper’ at any occasion, and we’re pretty sure these will be down in the Oxford Dictionary dedicated to the Love Island gang some time soon. Watch this space.

But anyway, we did an Olivia style jump in to the air (not in to a pool as we’re not in Majorca *sob*) when we heard the latest LI (not sure if that’s a thing but we’re going to try and make it the new TOWIE) news from the gorge Gabby on Insta.

No, there’s not going to be a Blazin’ Squad baby, even though this would be THE best news ever. But, the good news is we can actually shop Gabby’s wardrobe- well, kind of!

Literally all of the gals have scored an amazing deal with clothing brands to launch their own collections. With winner Amber being tapped by motelrocks.com, Olivia having a new line with Inthestyle.com and Montana teaming up with prettylittlething.com, Gabby is the latest Love Islander to get her mitts on her own line with…*Drumroll* QUIZ.

That’s right the pocket sized blonde Scouser who ended up 4th in the 2017 finale, alongside boyfriend Marcel, you know the one that used to be in Blazin’ Squad? Has her very own amazing collection launching next month in September.

Although the only outfit we’re allowed to disclose at the moment is the one the gorgeous Gab is modelling herself, we’ve seen the collection and it’s guaranteed to be a winner.

Bodycon frocks, Saturday night must-haves and more sequins than you can ever imagine. You’ll definitely want to add it to your AW17 shopping lists.

It’ll be coming soon to QUIZ stores and quizclothing.co.uk,

Keep an eye out for more info coming soon…