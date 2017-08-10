Love Island’s Olivia Attwood Has Made A Big Announcement On Instagram

The reality star has finally revealed what she's been hiding from fans...

Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood has just revealed something big.

It looks as though she’s been keeping a secret from her followers since leaving the sunny villa in Majorca. Eagle-eyed fans spotted that she’s been a busy bee over the past few days, teasing that she was working on something exciting in a series of cryptic social media posts.

In my natural habitat 🥂😏 Such an exciting day shooting today, can't frickin wait to tell you what for 🙊🙊💜💜 I will announce it all Wednesday at 9pm so keep your eyes peeled 👀🙌🏻 A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

And now, the cat is out of the bag.

The 26-year-old took to her official Instagram account to share the news with her fans, revealing that she’s been working towards her very first fashion collection with In The Style.

The online retailer has become a go-to fash’ destination, boasting collections with Binky Felstead, Charlotte Crosby, Billie Faiers and, most recently, blogger bae Sarah Ashcroft.

Announcing Olivia as their latest ITS babe, the brand said: ‘IT’S UNVEILING TIME, BAES! ⏰ Our brand new I.T.S. Babe is… You guessed it – #LoveIsland’s @oliviajade_attwood 🙌🔥 Liv’s brand new edit #OliviaLoves is launchin’ MONDAY! Don’t miss it 💝’.

Speaking of the collaboration, Olivia explained: ‘I’ve always loved In The Style, they work with some amazing influencers and I’m really honoured to be one of the ITS babes.

‘I wore the brand in the villa and everyone loved it, so being able to work with them to create my first edit has been so exciting and I hope everyone loves the styles.’

The campaign image shows the blonde model wearing a slinky bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline, styled with a slouchy denim jacket draped over her shoulders. Looking good, girl.

Barbs & Ken ? 👱🏼‍♀️🤴🏼 A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

She added: ‘The cream bandage dress is probably my favourite but I love the whole range and we made sure there was something for everyone.’

Having amassed a following of over 1.3 million on Instagram since coming third in the ITV2 reality show’s final, it’s fair to say that Olivia has won over the public.

Her fans seem excited about the news, with reactions including: ‘Omg amaaaaaazing! Congrats Olivia, well deserved you beauty ❤’, ‘Ok you are slaying my whole existence rn 💋’ and ‘Awwwh congratulations!! All the very best onwards & upwards you go girl X ❤’ [sic].

Congrats, lady!