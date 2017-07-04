Montana's swimwear has been loved by viewers...

Montana has kept Love Island viewers entertained over the last couple of weeks with her snacking, straight-talking and seriously stunning swimwear.

And we’ve got some good news for all those eagle-eyed viewers who have been trying to find where that stand-out printed one-piece was from – because we’ve got your answer right here…

You can get your hands on the Jaded London women’s eye print swimsuit. You’re welcome.

The bold and bright one-piece is sure to make you stand out and compliment a summer tan, and the low back will make sure that you’ve got no dodgy tan lines to ruin that bronzed glow.

Plus, at just £40, you can get the look without breaking the bank.

When the Hertfordshire girl wore the patterned piece on past episodes, viewers immediately took to Twitter to show their love for it.

‘I need that bright swimsuit montana was wearing #loveisland,’ one fan shared.

Another tweeted similarly: ‘I NEED Montana’s patterned swimsuit 😍😍😍 #LoveIsland’.

Others praised her with compliments like: ‘Montana’s swimsuit is very nice #loveisland’, ‘I really like Montana swimsuit #Loveisland’ and ‘Montana’s swimsuit is v cute’.

Our kissing queen.. ✨ What a revealing episode, and that teaser for tomorrow has us like 😬 what do you think will go down? 🌴 #teammontana #loveisland A post shared by Montana Brown (@montanarosebrown1) on Jun 12, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)

In fact, one viewer declared that she would only vote to keep Montana in the show on one condition: ‘I can only vote for Montana once I know were her swimsuit is from (the colourful one) please.’

Luckily, Montana has been saved from all Love Island dumpings so far – and has even found romance with newcomer Alex.

What an episode 😮 Breathing a sigh of relief and looking forward to seeing Simon enter the villa 🤞🏽 Can't be easy to go, wishing @jessica_rose_uk all the best ✨#teammontana #loveisland A post shared by Montana Brown (@montanarosebrown1) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

We have our fingers firmly crossed that our girl Mon’ will be staying in the villa so that we can see how their relationship develops – especially after that night in the hideaway.

Plus, we want to see more of her fabulous wardrobe, obvs.

See you on ITV2 at 9pm tonight. Eee!

By Emily Jefferies