Yes, we’re obsessed with Love Island – who isn’t?! – but as well as the love triangles, back-stabbing and whole new vocab, we can’t stop talking about what the girls are wearing.

Agreed they all have incredible figures (natural or not), we mean, they could wear anything and still look amazing – but the outfits on parade each evening have got us wanting their wardrobes for ourselves.

From Amber’s yellow flared trousers to Camilla’s sequin dinosaur tee and Jessica’s red mini skirt, we’ve scoured the shops to find out where these TV starlets went shopping before they headed off to the villa. And the good news? It’s all high-street! Bravo girls!

Perfect for your upcoming hols these high summer pieces will look great with a tan and beachy hair.

Camilla’s sequin dinosaur t-shirt is from Zara and only costs £7.99 in the sale! Team it with frayed jeans and sandals or dress it up with a mini skirt and statement earrings for sunset cocktails.

Amber’s yellow flared trousers from Pretty Little Thing will look great with a broderie crop top for after-dark dancing while Jessica’s red skirt, also from Pretty Little Thing, is perfect for taking you from beach to bar.

With sell-out written all over them, if you want to get the Love Island look don’t hang around!