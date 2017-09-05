Look’s Top 23 Fashion Blogs
We’ve rounded up the ultimate list of the best fashion bloggers out there, so you can get amazing fashion inspiration, ideas and news in a click.
Bookmark this article and keep coming back when you’ve got five minutes to kill. Trust us, these addictive fashion blogs are the perfect cure to a dragging afternoon.
From firm fashion week fixtures Susie Lau of Style Bubble fame to style queens Leandra Medine and Chiara Ferragni, there’s a blog for everyone in our round up of the girls rocking the blogosphere. It’s safe to say, we’re a little obsessed.
Enjoy!
LOOK’s Top 20 Fashion Blogs to follow:
1. Man Repeller
Starting her fashion blog in 2010, Leandra Medine coined the phrase Man Repeller as “someone who wears ‘sartorially offensive‘ outfits that may result in repelling members of the opposite sex”. The website has become so much more than just a style blog though, and Medine and her team cover everything from Tom Ford shows to Tinder dating, always with a hilarious twist. We bet you can’t read this one without LOL’ing.
2. 5 Inch And Up
Hailing from Finland and now living in London (although she travels tonnes), Sandra Hagelstam named her blog after her lifetime love affair with super high stilettos. The blonde beauty doesn’t just showcase shoes though, and her blog is an aspirational lesson in glamourous Scandi dressing. Favouring neutrals, feminine shapes and of course high heels, Sandra mixes up her personal style posts with diaries of her travels and her latest beauty finds.
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
3. The Blonde Salad
The Blonde Salad, a.k.a Chiara Ferragni, is arguably the world’s most famous fashion blogger – she has a whopping 4.6 million followers on Instagram to prove it and made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list this year and makes millions from her site. TheItalian fashion star shares her personal style, glamourous travels around the world and fave shopping picks.
4. Style Bubble
The fashion editor’s blogger of choice, Style Bubble was started by Susie Lau back in 2006. One of the original fashion bloggers to make it big on the scene, Susie is always spotted on the FROW at fashion week. Known for her unique and colourful style, follow her blog for upcoming design talent, exclusive interviews and the latest industry news.
5. EJ Style
Emma’s laid-back style shows you how to invest in statement separates that you’ll be wearing for years to come.
6. Song Of Style
An interior designer based in LA, Aimee Song has become an internet sensation since starting her blog, Song of Style, in 2008. Famous for her laid-back Californian style, Aimee’s blog is a mix of personal style, travel and of course, interior inspiration.
7. She Wears Fashion
Kavita Donkersley started her now famous blog at the tender age of 16. The Sheffield based student started her site initially as a place to share her vintage finds but now covers all aspects of fashion as well as beauty and lifestyle. Look out for her ‘Thrifty Thursday’ post which is a roundup of the best bargain buys.
8. Sincerely Jules
Sincerely Jules is a beautiful style diary created by Julie Sarinana. Sharing her latest personal style as she travels the world as well as round-ups of her favourite new products, Julie continues to make us very jealous.
9. A Fashion Fix
Hannah Crosskey, founder of A Fashion Fix, is known for her feminine with a French-twist style. Look to her for printed tea dresses worn with trainers and the latest designer it bag.
10. La Petite Anglaise
Model and now full–time blogger Ella Catliff has been sharing her jet setting lifestyle and thoughts on fashion and beauty since 2010. Give her a follow for some serious outfit inspiration – Ella always looks ladylike and very very chic. No wonder everyone from Louis Vuitton to Mulberry love her.
La Petite Anglaise
11. Camille Over The Rainbow
The blog of Camille Charriere, a half French-half British Parisian who moved to London three years ago. Known to her 300k plus Insta following as Camtyox, the ex Net-A-Porter stylist fills her blog with details of her fave new fashion finds, personal style and jet setting lifestyle.
12. Advanced Style
Started by Ilona, Joyce and Lynn Dell who are 94, 80 and 81 respectively, Advanced Style focuses on the style of older women. The blog has become so popular there is now even a documentary about its success. If you like Iris Apfel you will love this.
13. Nadia Aboulhson
Fed up with fashion blogs only really featuring one body type, 29–year–old Nadia started her blog on plus sized fashion in 2010. Hailing from Miami, Florida, she has become so popular she has launched her own fashion line and worked with Boohoo.
Nadia Aboulhosn
14. What Alex Wears
Alex Light of What Alex Wears is an ultra-girlie mash up of beauty, fashion and travel. And she’s all about body confidence – GO Alex!
15. At Fashion Forte
Rosie Fortescue, of Made In Chelsea fame launched her fashion blog A Fashion Forte to share her love of fashion, fitness and food. Expect to see Matthew Williamson dresses, jewels galore (including her own brand), and her super cute sausage dog!
16. We Are Twinset
Sarah Ellis and Philippa Bloom, are both London based fashion stylists who collaborated to create We Are Twinset. From denim to checked blazers and classic white shirts, their minimal style will have you hooked.
17. Helena Bordon
The Brazilian style blogger is a regular on the fashion show circuit and often FROW at all the international fashion weeks. Her blog is a mix of style, travel and beauty tips.
18. Fashion Me Now
Ex–Fashion Editor and Trend Forecaster Lucy Williams now devotes her time permanently to her blog and shares a mix of personal style, photo diaries from her travels and musings on life. A regular in street style round ups, Lucy’s effortless style – normally involving lots of denim and leather – has us reaching for the credit card.
19. The Frugality
Alexandra Stedman is another ex–Fashion Editor turned full time blogger who specialises in all things thrifty. Alex doesn’t scrimp on quality though and her impeccable edit of the best fashion, lifestyle and travel makes for addictive reading. Plus, if you’re planning a trip abroad make sure to check our her Frugal city guides.
20. We Wore What
A blog from New Yorker Danielle Bernstein which gives us serious style envy. Her effortlessly cool style and love of accessories will inspire you to rethink your outfits.
21. The London Chatter
Packed FULL of pretty pictures, Kelly Eastwood of The London Chatter’s ‘gram isn’t to be missed.
22. Hannah Gale
Hannah’s love of Breton stripes, pretty dresses and high-street accessories, has made sure her blog is always on our radar. And with a baby on the way we can’t wait to see what her maternity wardrobe has in store!
23. Hanneli Mustaparta
Hailing from Oslo, Norway Hanneli Mustaparta was first a model and then a stylist before starting her blog. Her site, essentially a street style diary, provides outfit inspiration by the bucket load.
Hanneli Mustaparta