We’ve rounded up the ultimate list of the best fashion bloggers out there, so you can get amazing fashion inspiration, ideas and news in a click.

Bookmark this article and keep coming back when you’ve got five minutes to kill. Trust us, these addictive fashion blogs are the perfect cure to a dragging afternoon.

From firm fashion week fixtures Susie Lau of Style Bubble fame to style queens Leandra Medine and Chiara Ferragni, there’s a blog for everyone in our round up of the girls rocking the blogosphere. It’s safe to say, we’re a little obsessed.

Enjoy!

(l-r) Chiara Ferragni of The Blonde Salad and Leandra Medine of The Man Repeller

LOOK’s Top 20 Fashion Blogs to follow:

1. Man Repeller

This shirt is so relaxed it just spontaneously unbuttoned A post shared by Man Repeller (@manrepeller) on Aug 31, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Instagram: @manrepeller



Starting her fashion blog in 2010, Leandra Medine coined the phrase Man Repeller as “someone who wears ‘sartorially offensive‘ outfits that may result in repelling members of the opposite sex”. The website has become so much more than just a style blog though, and Medine and her team cover everything from Tom Ford shows to Tinder dating, always with a hilarious twist. We bet you can’t read this one without LOL’ing.



Man Repeller

2. 5 Inch And Up

Excuse my absence, which was caused by Italian wedding celebrations, insane shopping mall finds and all things Tuscany 😍 Here dressed for my friends dreamy wine yard wedding (❤😍💃🏼🥂🍷🍝🍇) A post shared by Sandra Hagelstam (@5inchandup) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Instagram: @5inchandup



Hailing from Finland and now living in London (although she travels tonnes), Sandra Hagelstam named her blog after her lifetime love affair with super high stilettos. The blonde beauty doesn’t just showcase shoes though, and her blog is an aspirational lesson in glamourous Scandi dressing. Favouring neutrals, feminine shapes and of course high heels, Sandra mixes up her personal style posts with diaries of her travels and her latest beauty finds.



5 Inch And Up

3. The Blonde Salad

Don't forget your 🐆 leopard sunglasses 🕶 by @thisissupermarket x The Blonde Salad! Go on #ShopTheBlondeSalad A post shared by The Blonde Salad (@theblondesalad) on Sep 4, 2017 at 4:29am PDT

Instagram: @chiaraferragni



The Blonde Salad, a.k.a Chiara Ferragni, is arguably the world’s most famous fashion blogger – she has a whopping 4.6 million followers on Instagram to prove it and made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list this year and makes millions from her site. TheItalian fashion star shares her personal style, glamourous travels around the world and fave shopping picks.



The Blonde Salad

4. Style Bubble

Can't quite let go of preggo volumes… A post shared by Susie Lau (@susiebubble) on Sep 3, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Instagram: @susiebubble



The fashion editor’s blogger of choice, Style Bubble was started by Susie Lau back in 2006. One of the original fashion bloggers to make it big on the scene, Susie is always spotted on the FROW at fashion week. Known for her unique and colourful style, follow her blog for upcoming design talent, exclusive interviews and the latest industry news.



Style Bubble

5. EJ Style



Finally #sweaterweather 🙌🏼 #ootd As always, outfit details can be found via the link in my bio http://liketk.it/2syum #liketkit #ltkeurope SIZE NOTE: I'm wearing a size 16 in this jumper, upsize a lot for slouchyness ☺️ A post shared by Emma Hill | EJSTYLE (@emmahill) on Aug 30, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Emma’s laid-back style shows you how to invest in statement separates that you’ll be wearing for years to come.

EJ Style

6. Song Of Style

Exploring Jakarta's furniture stores. Actively looking for ceramics and wicker baskets ❤️ A post shared by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on Aug 31, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Instagram: @songofstyle



An interior designer based in LA, Aimee Song has become an internet sensation since starting her blog, Song of Style, in 2008. Famous for her laid-back Californian style, Aimee’s blog is a mix of personal style, travel and of course, interior inspiration.



Song Of Style

7. She Wears Fashion

Found the best vegetarian restaurant in menorca and I think I'm pretty happy about it 😁✨ #kavitadoesmenorca A post shared by Kavita 💋 (@shewearsfashion) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Instagram: @shewearsfashion



Kavita Donkersley started her now famous blog at the tender age of 16. The Sheffield based student started her site initially as a place to share her vintage finds but now covers all aspects of fashion as well as beauty and lifestyle. Look out for her ‘Thrifty Thursday’ post which is a roundup of the best bargain buys.



She Wears Fashion

8. Sincerely Jules

Real life size emoji. 💃🏽 A post shared by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on Aug 30, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Instagram: @sincerelyjules



Sincerely Jules is a beautiful style diary created by Julie Sarinana. Sharing her latest personal style as she travels the world as well as round-ups of her favourite new products, Julie continues to make us very jealous.



Sincerely Jules

9. A Fashion Fix



I'm headed to #VFestival tomorrow with @rocketdogeurope, make sure you head over to there Instagram this weekend to see what I get up to ⛺️👏🏻✨ #ad #RDFestivals #V2017 A post shared by Hannah – A Fashion Fix (@hannahcrosskey) on Aug 18, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Hannah Crosskey, founder of A Fashion Fix, is known for her feminine with a French-twist style. Look to her for printed tea dresses worn with trainers and the latest designer it bag.





10. La Petite Anglaise





Bye bye bank holiday weekend 💕😘 A post shared by Ella Catliff (@lapetiteanglaise) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

@lapetiteanglaise



Model and now full–time blogger Ella Catliff has been sharing her jet setting lifestyle and thoughts on fashion and beauty since 2010. Give her a follow for some serious outfit inspiration – Ella always looks ladylike and very very chic. No wonder everyone from Louis Vuitton to Mulberry love her.







La Petite Anglaise







11. Camille Over The Rainbow

Picnic basket + boardroom jacket + legs galore = Miss Match 🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Camille Charrière (@camillecharriere) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

@camtyox



The blog of Camille Charriere, a half French-half British Parisian who moved to London three years ago. Known to her 300k plus Insta following as Camtyox, the ex Net-A-Porter stylist fills her blog with details of her fave new fashion finds, personal style and jet setting lifestyle.







Camille Over The Rainbow









12. Advanced Style





@advancedstyle



Started by Ilona, Joyce and Lynn Dell who are 94, 80 and 81 respectively, Advanced Style focuses on the style of older women. The blog has become so popular there is now even a documentary about its success. If you like Iris Apfel you will love this.







Advanced Style









13. Nadia Aboulhson





🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻 A post shared by Nadia Aboulhosn (@nadiaaboulhosn) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

@nadiaaboulhosn



Fed up with fashion blogs only really featuring one body type, 29–year–old Nadia started her blog on plus sized fashion in 2010. Hailing from Miami, Florida, she has become so popular she has launched her own fashion line and worked with Boohoo.











Nadia Aboulhosn









14. What Alex Wears

Alex Light of What Alex Wears is an ultra-girlie mash up of beauty, fashion and travel. And she’s all about body confidence – GO Alex!

What Alex Wears





15. At Fashion Forte





💨 Windswept in my all time favourite brand @weareleone 💙 A post shared by Rosie Fortescue (@rosiefortescue) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Rosie Fortescue, of Made In Chelsea fame launched her fashion blog A Fashion Forte to share her love of fashion, fitness and food. Expect to see Matthew Williamson dresses, jewels galore (including her own brand), and her super cute sausage dog!

A Fashion Forte

16. We Are Twinset

Coming soon…WAT is reunited 👯👯 A post shared by Sarah & Philippa (@wearetwinset) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

Sarah Ellis and Philippa Bloom, are both London based fashion stylists who collaborated to create We Are Twinset. From denim to checked blazers and classic white shirts, their minimal style will have you hooked.

We Are Twinset





17. Helena Bordon





See ya 💋✌️ A post shared by Maria Helena Bordon Meireles (@helenabordon) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

@helenabordon



The Brazilian style blogger is a regular on the fashion show circuit and often FROW at all the international fashion weeks. Her blog is a mix of style, travel and beauty tips.







Helena Bordon









18. Fashion Me Now





Made a little video on what I brought back from L.A today with @tilfrances. Will be up next week I reckon. Thanks so much for all of you who showed some love on my first video. You guys knows how to spoil a girl. 💛 A post shared by Lucy Williams | Fashion Me Now (@lucywilliams02) on Aug 30, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

@lucywilliams02



Ex–Fashion Editor and Trend Forecaster Lucy Williams now devotes her time permanently to her blog and shares a mix of personal style, photo diaries from her travels and musings on life. A regular in street style round ups, Lucy’s effortless style – normally involving lots of denim and leather – has us reaching for the credit card.







Fashion Me Now









19. The Frugality





Getting ready for A/W with a little wardrobe detox today, recycling some clothes with @hm – more over on Stories #BringIt #Sponsored A post shared by Alex Stedman (@thefrugality) on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

@thefrugality



Alexandra Stedman is another ex–Fashion Editor turned full time blogger who specialises in all things thrifty. Alex doesn’t scrimp on quality though and her impeccable edit of the best fashion, lifestyle and travel makes for addictive reading. Plus, if you’re planning a trip abroad make sure to check our her Frugal city guides.







The Frugality









20. We Wore What





Tuesday ✌🏻tap for creds A post shared by Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

@weworewhat



A blog from New Yorker Danielle Bernstein which gives us serious style envy. Her effortlessly cool style and love of accessories will inspire you to rethink your outfits.







We Wore What









21. The London Chatter

Packed FULL of pretty pictures, Kelly Eastwood of The London Chatter’s ‘gram isn’t to be missed.

The London Chatter





22. Hannah Gale

Hannah’s love of Breton stripes, pretty dresses and high-street accessories, has made sure her blog is always on our radar. And with a baby on the way we can’t wait to see what her maternity wardrobe has in store!

Hannah Gale





23. Hanneli Mustaparta





New love stories @nationaltheatret A post shared by Hanneli Mustaparta (@hannelim) on Apr 7, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

@hannelim



Hailing from Oslo, Norway Hanneli Mustaparta was first a model and then a stylist before starting her blog. Her site, essentially a street style diary, provides outfit inspiration by the bucket load.





Hanneli Mustaparta



















