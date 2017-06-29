We’ve rounded up our fave new fashion buys dropping in stores and online this week! Purses at the ready ladies…

Forget spending hours trawling the high street or browsing the net for all things new-in; Look What’s In Store is here to show you exactly, errr, what’s in store. Yep, every week the LOOK Style Squad pulls together the hottest high street drops from four of our fave fashion retailers and e-tailers.

So whether you’re a New Look lover, a French Connection fan girl, an Oasis obsessive or an ASOS addict we’ve got plenty of next level #OOTD inspo lined up just for you. You never know you may even discover a store or two that wasn’t already on your fashion radar (and who doesn’t love coming across brand new bargain buys eh?)

Perhaps you’re shopping for something specific for a special occasion or maybe you’re just after some fresh fuss-free suggestions for your every day ‘drobe? Either way we guarantee you’ll be adding-to-bag quicker than Kim K on a shopping spree.

If you don’t see your go-to brand featured this week then don’t fret; you can discover tonnes more outfit inspo from all of our fave high street heroes within every issue of LOOK! (You’re welcome!)

This week we’re crushing on a bold bloom printed midi from M&S, Zara’s totally tropical frock, Mango’s ruffle hem cami and that bardot top by Next! Not only will all these pieces become total MVP’s in your summer wardrobe (trust us!) they’re also the perfect suitcase saviors for your next sunny escape. Warm weather we are ready for ya!

Styling: Sarah Barlow / Videographer: Carolina Nunes / Make up: Emma Regan / Hair: James Oxley / Model: Wei Lin at Nevs