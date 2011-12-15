LOOK Loves: The Boy-Meets-Girl Fashion Trend

Suffering from sparkly party dress fatigue already? Fear not, girlie and frou-frou isn’t your only wardrobe option this Christmas. Chloë Sevigny and Rose Byrne both stepped out in off-beat androgynous fashion looks yesterday, and provided us with some major style inspiration. Chloë Sevigny went all out masculine in a loose fitting suit, but added feminine touches in her signature quirky way with a dogtooth check blouse, red lips and matching bow-topped platform courts. She brings new meaning to the phrase city slicker, eh?

Rose Byrne kept it a little more girlie and figure-fitting in cigarette trousers, a polka-dot shirt and patent pumps. Her all-important styling trick? Buttoning the shirt right to the top for a preppy, boyish feel. Think classic Alexa Chung and you’re bang on the money.

Feeling inspired? Head to high street fashion favourite Zara for luxe tux blazers, Topshop for tailored trousers and check out Warehouse for shirts with a feminine spin. Add killer heels, smoky eyes and bright lips and you’re sorted! GG