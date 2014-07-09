LOOK Loves: Supersized Summer Strides

Picked up a copy of our mag yet this week? If you have, you’ll know that wide-leg trousers are officially the hottest way to stay cool this summer.

From floaty flares to billowing palazzo pants, we’ve spotted them on a whole host of street stylers this summer, and we reckon nothing says off-duty cool more than a simple tee tucked into a supersized-shaped leg.

If you want to take your look from office to evening, it couldn’t be easier. Simply add a statement necklace, heels and slick your hair back into this season’s well-coiffed ponytail.

What are you waiting for? Invest in a pair of wide-legged trousers now. Come rain or shine, you won’t regret it.

By Sophie Haslett

