LOOK Hits The Men In Black 3 Premiere!

LOOK hit the blue carpet for the Men In Black 3 premiere in London last night!

Alongside the main male attraction, Will Smith, who was looking super-dapper in Tom Ford, we rubbed shoulders with a host of celebs including Laura Whitmore, Rizzle Kicks, Made In Chelsea stars Cheska Hull and Gabriella Ellis and Essex icon Lauren Goodger – even Jay-Z turned out to support Will!

Nicole Scherzinger, who plays Lily Poison in the film, made like Angelina Jolie in a split-to-the-thigh Cengiz Abazoglu gown and Giuseppe Zanotti heels, while Alice Eve (remember her as the braless nanny in Sex And The City 2?) wore a gorgeous black cocktail dress by Antonio Beradi.

We loved Emma Thompson’s eternally chic white trouser suit by Maria Grachvogel, too. Emma brought her daughter Gaia along to the premiere, who told us she was wearing a Zara dress – good high street work Gaia!

Emma Thompson also let it slip that she’s set to pen a modern version of the musical Annie, which will be produced by Will Smith and is to star his daughter Willow. It certainly pays to be friends with the Smith family – let us know if you need somewhere to stay next time you’re in the UK, Will!

Scroll down to watch a short interview with Nicole Scherzinger on the blue carpet where she talks about her new album and marrrying Lewis Hamilton!