LOOK For Simply Be: The New Collection Has Landed!

It’s Friday, and what better way to celebrate than by treating yourself to a slice of the coolest collection to hit the high street this season? Yep, the second drop of the LOOK for Simply Be collection launches today, and without wanting to blow our own trumpets, we’ve got one seriously long shopping list already.

A collaborative effort between Simply Be’s über-talented design team and LOOK’s fashion pack, the range is full of bold autumnal colours – biggies cobalt blue and orange are in there, natch – vibrant prints and directional but wearable shapes. Think shirt dresses, ’70s jumpsuits, glamorous maxis and on-the-money culotte trousers. We couldn’t possibly pick a favourite piece, but the checked coat and matching tee, and print-clashing shirt and skirt are definitely up there. Oh, and did we mention it’s all pretty purse friendly, too? Log on to Simplybe.co.uk – hurry, before the LOOK office buys it all!

By Gemma Gow