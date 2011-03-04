LOOK Exclusive: Get 20% Off At Warehouse

What: This week, Warehouse is offering LOOK readers an exclusive 20% off their gorgeous spring/summer 2011 collection, including must-have pieces from The LOOK Show SS11.

Where: Enjoy the discount code online or present the voucher from this week’s LOOK at any Warehouse store.

When: Don’t delay, this offer runs out on 7 March, 2011!

Info: Click the shop link below to pick your favourite pieces from the collection and enter the code LOOK202 at checkout to receive your exclusive 20% discount. You can also fill out your details on the voucher in this week’s issue of LoOK and hot foot it to a Warehouse store near you. Happy shopping! CS