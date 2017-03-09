Dresses For The Races: The LOOK Edit

12 images

The hunt for a dress for the races can be a bit of a major fashion dilemma.

Finding the perfect frock to rock for this occasion is certainly easier said than done. Not only do you have to find a show-stopping dress at a purse-friendly price, but most of the major races have dress codes to contend with as well. Nightmare.

As summer draws ever closer, our calendars are building up with plenty of outdoor occasions to get dolled up for. Our edit of the perfect race day dresses is here to make sure you stand out from the crowd, in all of the right ways.

Our eclectic pick of gowns includes classic prom-style shapes, season-appropriate florals and a wide range of different colours. Whether you’re looking to mix up your print and accessories, or stick to some tried and tested colour blocking, there’ll be something here to work with your occasionwear staples.

Off-the-shoulder styles are perfect for those hotter daytime events, keeping you cool and chic whilst still looking sophisticated.

A-line cuts are always a flattering option for most body shapes, cinching in at the waist for a gorgeous, feminine shape. Mid-length or maxi lengths are always a trusty style to opt for, particularly if you’re weary of a stricter dress code.

Our difinitive guide of what to wear at the races lays it all out nicely for you. If dresses aren’t really your thing, and you’re looking for an alternative and yet appropriate race day ensemble, there’s plenty of tips for you there too.

Don’t worry, you won’t be filled with any dread as you get yourself glammed up.

We’ve also got some handy hair inspiration to help you pick the perfect quaff to go with your chosen dress. If you want to go for a little more of a relaxed beauty look, perhaps opt for a topknot hairstyle or one of our easy hairstyles to do at home. Alternitively, we love these A-list apporved updos that will get you feeling ready for any smart occasion.

Shop our race day dress edit and find a head-turning frock without any of the hassle.

Now all that’s left is to pick a winning horse… Sorry, we can’t advise on that one.

By Laura Jane Turner