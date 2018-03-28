17 images

Summer dresses are a must-have for every fashion lover. Yup, it's getting to that time, ladies.







Sunny weather automatically equals summer dresses in our book, but with so many gorgeous offerings on the high street, you might struggle to decide which one (or ones – let’s be honest) you’d like to call your own.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect summer wedding guest dress, or just want to amp up your wardrobe in preparation for warmer climes, we’re here to help.

Our edit of 2018’s must-haves includes offerings from all of your go-to high street stores, such as Topshop, H&M and River Island, as well as a few online shopping destinations that you may not regularly visit.

As always, there’s an impressive selection for the season, with every body shape and signature style catered for.

And with some simple styling hacks – such as throwing on a chunky knit jumper, layering a polo neck or slogan tee underneath, or teaming with some ankle boots – these beauts can be transformed into an autumn-ready frock in seconds. So your wardrobe investment can be a hit all year round.

And the best thing? The summer dress is the simple solution to that early morning ‘what-to-wear’ panic, thanks to their effortless throw-on-and-go nature.

Summer dresses we salute you!

So if that’s not more of a reason to treat yourself, we don’t know what is.