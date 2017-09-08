London Fashion Week’s Secret Weapon

It all began with Fashion Weeks in Sydney, Berlin and Mumbai. Things only got bigger from there, and now the partnership has cemented itself with the biggest on the fashion month map: New York, Paris, London and Milan. We’re talking about Etihad Airways.

Yep, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates has sponsored Fashion Weeks around the world since 2016 in collaboration with WME | IMG, to help connect the airline with the ultimate fashion capitals.

And, they kicked off NYFW for spring/summer18 with a fashion film in collaboration with designer Julien Macdonald featured 17 of his couture frocks.

Patrick Pierce, Etihad Airways Vice President Sponsorship, said: “Our custom partnerships with global Fashion Weeks began in style, with inspirational activations taking place across Europe, Asia and Australia.

“This alignment is a natural one for our commercial business, but also presents significant brand visibility and advocacy opportunities. It also gives us valuable access to influencers, opinion leaders, media and other stakeholders within the industry.”

Indeed, the idea is for Etihad Airways to cement themselves as a provider of world-leading service- one that fashionistas, *ahem* Look staff, are proud to associate themselves with. And sure enough, that’s exactly what it’s done.

So, for SS18, Etihad Airways is back for yet another partnership with London Fashion Week and the British Fashion Council.

Jenico Preston, Commercial Director for the British Fashion Council, said: “We thank Etihad Airways for its commitment to supporting the British Fashion Council and the industry, whether it’s flying media, buyers or models to attend London Fashion week, or helping British designers connect with suppliers and distributors across the globe.”

In short, Etihad Airways is the place to be. Did we mention their London Heathrow lounge has a spa? ‘Nuff said.