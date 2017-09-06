Autumn/winter 17 was one to remember, but we’re expecting even bigger things for spring/summer 18...

With a load of schedule shake-ups (Tommy Hilfiger will host a see now, buy now show for the very first time!) and some shiny new designers added to the calendar, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about London Fashion Week SS18 and highlighted our favourite moments from the last few seasons!

Everything You Need To Know:

When is London Fashion Week?

Where is LFW held?

Where can I buy LFW tickets?

What is the LFW schedule?

Rosie Fortescue Has A Ticket Discount For You

You might not be able to get tickets to the real thing, but you can get tickets to London Fashion Week Festival (formerly, London Fashion Weekend). Yep, with catwalks, talks and shopping, it'll be just as good as the real deal.

Vivienne Westwood Closes London Fashion Week Men’s

She’s known for her eccentricity, but Vivienne Westwood’s latest show might just be the most unforgettable yet. We mean, it’s not the first time she’s sent penises down the runway, but this time they came in the form of suit pins, alongside men dressed in prom dresses and plastic knives as earrings. ‘Kay, she hasn’t totally lost it – the theme was unisex and environmentalism, with the title Ecotricity and show notes reading: “What’s good for the planet is good for the economy/what’s bad for the planet is bad for the economy.” All in all, she did what she came out to do, and that’s put on a show well worth talking about, isn’t it?

Hyundai Hosts LOOK

Thanks to Hyundai, the LOOK team were lucky enough to speed (and we mean, literally speed) between shows in the back of a seriously souped-up Hyundai. Now that’s what you call travelling in style…

Daisy Lowe Hosts Party Of The Year

Today is the day ladies. London Fashion Week is here, and last night V by Very joined forces with new face Daisy Lowe for a pre-party like no other.

The event came in celebration of LFW, while the brand also showcased their SS16 collection – which, FYI, is uh-mazing.

Georgia May Foote, Donna Air and Rosie Fortescue also joined Ms Lowe at the showcase in Marylebone, sporting their favourite pieces from the brand, with Daisy opting for a sheer floral frock (and a flash of her undies, would you know).

Aside from all that, guests were treated to a mirrored photo booth (game-changing!), and the best cocktails we’ve e-v-e-r tasted. All in all, a Very, Very good night. Pun intended.

Christopher Raeburn’s Spring Fling

Floaty fabrics, kimono wraps and a soft palette of yellow, blue, green and white is what made up Christopher Raeburn’s SS16 collection. Relaxed slip and shirt dresses made many an appearance as well as multiple military-inspired olive green and cornflower blue ensembles, but it was the obi-belt that really came out on top. Seen within almost all of Raeburn’s looks, the accessory came as part of an elegant waist pouch resembling the infamous festival bum bag. All in all, pairing this with numerous boyfriend fit frocks and jacket-and-short suits, the collection could easily pass for that of a tomboy.

Christopher Raeburn’s military-inspired spring/summer ’16 collection

Ashish’s Skater Girls

If there’s one designer we can rely on to see London Fashion Week out with a bang, it’s Ashish Gupta. Yesterday, his catwalk clique strutted down the runway dripping in the designer’s signature sequins for the SS16 show, with some of the models using skateboards to make their runway appearance. Add to that metallic slip dresses, embellished capes and decorated flares and what came of the show was a colourful (and chaotic) combination of ‘90s teen queens, skater grunge and sports luxe. Meanwhile, frayed denim and heart-shaped holes on candy pink shirtdresses and flares came as a welcome alternative to the otherwise sequin-consumed collection. The result? Nonconformist, in-your-face, irreverent fun. We loved it.

Ashish’s show made for a candy-coloured, sequin-drenched chaos

Billie JD Porter Reveals Her Ultimate Fashion Week Look

Come fashion week, Billie JD Porter is always one to prove she’s worth her style salt, so when we heard that she was in town we just had to arrange a catch-up. Sporting a whole lot of vintage, a retro style Lulu Guinness tote, Kat Maconie shoes and some oversized Vera Wang specs, she looked every inch the fashionista. As for her time at London Fashion Week, it sounds like Billie is starting to look at the whole fashion thing in a new light. She said: “I’m trying to be less of a mess this season, I’m definitely going less hard.” To find out what else she had to say, click here for the full video.

We caught up with presenter Billie JD Porter at London Fashion Week

Get Rosie Fortescue’s London Fashion Week Look

If there’s one fashionista that gets it right every time, it’s Rosie Fortescue. And this season, in between a mountain of shows, parties, presentations and outfit changes, we were lucky enough to catch up with Miss Fortescue herself for an exclusive insight into just one of her many outfit changes. The best part? Her look includes some of our favourite high-street hot shots. Watch the full video here to see which pieces you can get your hands on.

Rosie Fortescue at London Fashion Week

Angela Scanlon’s Fashion Week Diary

Fashion week pro, Angela Scanlon has been keeping us posted on all of her London Fashion Week happenings, from celeb parties to her outfits of the day!

After @orlakeily presentation! Popped this seasons LFW cherry x

Angela after the Orla Kiely presentation.

Popped into my pal Dawn’s new pop up on Newburgh Street for sweets, chats and an impromptu dress up sesh!! Obsessed with this dress, the ‘Kirsten’ from her label BOB by DOP.

Dawn O’Porter with Angela during London Fashion Week.





William Banks of William Vintage is like an encyclopedia, except he dresses better and the information is mostly about fashion through the ages. He is deliciously passionate and impossibly stylish so an evening in Claridges was just too tempting…











Reenacting my favourite movie (Mannequin, duh!) with some of my favourite people at William Vintage dinner.











Ashish rounded off the week with an explosion of glittered up skater girls who took to the runway on boards. It was a celebration of individuality. The perfect medicine for a soggy, grumpy, slightly hungover bunch!







Angela’s London Fashion Week style diary was shot on a HTC One M9 and the HTC RE.

Mother Of Pearl’s New Ethos

Despite only joining the London Fashion Week roster last year, Mother of Pearl has built itself up an impressive clientele including Cara Delevingne, Elle Fanning, Florence Welch and Emma Watson, and it’s not hard to see why. Fusing the brand’s signature sports-luxe ID with modern femininity, its spring/summer 2016 collection is perhaps more wearable than it’s predecessors. Floral shirt dresses, frilly turtlenecks and hues of pink act as a new, girly addition to the brand’s usual ethos, while its traditional sportswear aesthetic remains apparent in cuff-hems and waistbands resembling jogging bottoms and straw boater hats mirroring those on the cricket pitch.

The Mother of Pearl SS16 collection draws upon sports-luxe and modern femininity

Holly Fulton Fun

Scottish designer Holly Fulton reigns supreme when it comes to witty, pop-art inspired twists, and her spring/summer 2016 collection did not deviate. Oversized ruffles in bold neon hues and psychedelic prints on retro bodysuits, skater dresses and flared trews came in line with Holly’s usual adventurous approach to fashion, with towering strappy platforms, mini clutch totes and 60s style specs completing each look. On the whole, the complete Holly Fulton show made for the playful, fun experience we expected.

Holly Fulton’s collection came as a fun addition to the London Fashion Week schedule

A Lesson In Geometry With Jean-Pierre Braganza Jean-Pierre Braganza took geometrics from big to BIG with his show yesterday. Indeed, the London-based designer proved his style credentials with bold, digitalised geometric prints adorning almost all of his looks. Asymmetric cuts and plunging deep V necklines were not far behind, while a consistent palette of striking reds, blues, yellows and monochromes boded for a more powerful look. As for fabrics, leather came as a welcome addition to the cotton dominating much of the collection. Designs aside, Elle Eyre and TOWIE stars Lucy Mecklenburgh and Sam Faiers were amongst those lucky enough to call first dibs on their favourite pieces. Jean Pierre Braganza built upon geometric prints in his SS16 collection A Step Back In Time With PPQ Held at Central London’s unique venue The Studio, PPQ’s SS16 show saw models hit the runway in a combination of designs toeing the line between retro and modern. The collection came solely of a palette of white, blue and black, but it was the bold patterns, exaggerated ruffling and dramatic gemstone jewellery by new brand Rocks & Co. that took it from what would have been simple sophistication to something a little more periodic. Meanwhile, sheer fabrics, cut-outs and thigh-high leg-splits instilled a sense of sexy into the looks – something we’re sure guests Rosie Fortescue, Millie Macintosh and Talliah Storm will be keen to get a hold of come next season.

PPQ embodied retro style Jasper Conran Goes Green If there’s one word that springs to mind from the Jasper Conran SS16 show, it’s nature. A palette of greens and browns pioneered the theme, taken further by various tree-like prints, kaleidoscopic dye effects adorning billowing chiffons and effervescent sequining referencing the underwater world. The venue, of course, was also suitably fixed up for the event with a more than appropriate green runway complete with reflections mirroring those found in puddles or the ocean. This isn’t the first we’ve seen of nature in the shows so far, with Philip Lim at New York Fashion Week leading the pack, which has left us pretty certain it’s going to be big next season.

Hues of green dominated the Jasper Conran collection

Daks’ Italian Transformation

Since Italian Creative Director Filippo Scuffi took over at the helm of Daks, the British brand has undergone one hell of a makeover and yesterday saw yet another step forward on the path of haute gamme Italian tailoring. What would once have been a combination of wool, camels and checks, came as chic monochromatic patterns, drop-waist taffeta frocks and the unlikely appearance of various bold silver metallics. Whether it’s traditional British identity has dissolved or not, an impressive turnout including near enough the entire Made in Chelsea cast suggests the brand is still going strong.

Daks’ SS16 collection came influenced by Italian heritage

A Colourful Addition From Bora Aksu

While Instagram teasers had portrayed sombre illustrated characters, what played out on the Bora Aksu catwalk was a flawless homage to colour and light, drawing upon influences from Aksu’s Turkish heritage. Feminine silhouettes, intricate lace finishes and ethereal textures stood at the helm of the show, complimented by a sun-drenched palette of orchard lemons, tangerines and pomegranates. The result? A positively optimistic addition to the Fashion Week schedule.

A combination of feminine frocks, laces and florals made up Bora Aksu’s SS16 collection

Felder Felder’s Wear-Forever Collection Vivid colours, quirky romantic summer prints and risqué shapes set the tone at Felder Felder’s SS16 show. Interestingly, however, the London based design duo and identical twins Daniela and Annette Felder shunned London Fashion Week’s suitably edgy Brewer Street Car Park location in favour of long-term and considerably more classic Fashion Week venue Freemasons Hall. Either way, a mixture of girly bodycons, metallic co-ords and demure maxi dresses made for one of the most all-encompassing collections we’ve seen yet. And, a rapturous applause from FROW-ers including Millie Macintosh and Laura Whitmore suggests we aren’t the only ones who think so.

Felder Felder’s collection channelled Floridian vibes

You Can Get Your Hands On The Official LFW Tote Bag

The official London Fashion Week tote bag is given out to all fashion week attendees, meaning that you will be carrying the same tote as all those fabulous FROWers if you are lucky enough to snap one up. Last season, Sunglass Hut teamed up with LFW designer Gareth Pugh to create one seriously iconic and patriotic bag.

The official LFW tote bag is a seriously hot collab by Sunglass Hut and Gareth Pugh.

Christopher Raeburn And Clarks Announce Collaboration

British designer Christopher Raeburn collaborated with footwear aficionado Clarks to curate a show-stopping collection which was revealed at London Fashion Week. Consisting of 11 styles for both men and women, the range was inspired by anthropologist Tom Harrison in Borneo, drawing upon Christopher’s utilitarian aesthetic. Come September 22nd, fashionistas and FROW-ers saw a selection of classic sandals featuring bold ankle straps and unique woven detail sauntering down the SS16 runway.

Raeburn said: “We have been able to successfully evolve a design aesthetic that captures the essence of both brands, as well as bringing to life the seasonal narrative.” We just can’t wait for it to land in stores!

Christopher Raeburn

Athenaeum Hotel And Apartments To Hold Fashion Dog Walk

To mark the start of LFW, Mayfair’s Athenaeum Hotel and Apartments and pet accessory brand Hiro + Wolf announced that they will host a dog walk to launch the brand’s new fashion collection for canines. From pearl leads to ruffle collars and quilted coats, we were itching to see what the whole collection will bring come show time. Either way, with a combo like pets and style, we’re sure it made for one hell of an event.







Julien Macdonald To Debut Menswear

In Julien Macdonald’s Fashion Week spectacle, the designer announced that he will present menswear for the very first time at London Fashion Week. In total, a series of 12 to 14 menswear looks hit the runway alongside Julien’s womenswear pieces, including sweats, t-shirts and separates. If his existing collections are anything to go by, we’ll bet our bottom dollar this isn’t one any male fashionista will want to miss.







Fashion Scout Announces Ones To Watch

Fashion Scout announced the four lucky designers who will show at Freemasons Hall during London Fashion Week this September.

Yep, Anita Hirlekar, JS Shin, Leaf Xia and Typical Freaks will all be debuting their collections – and with the likes of David Koma, Felder Felder, Helen Lawrence and Eudon Choi having showed with the event before, we’re expecting big things. Spring / Summer 17’s talented bunch are yet to be announced.

Instagram: @anitahirlekar

Fashion Scout’s founder and director Martyn Roberts added: “The combination of our four designers chosen from countries as diverse as China and Iceland promises to be our most exciting season ever.”

GHD Launched A Seriously Cool Pop-Up

To mark London Fashion Week’s move to trendy Brewer Street car park, iconic hair brand GHD provided an exclusive S&M style hair service in the heart of Soho.

From Friday 18th to Tuesday 22nd September, the brand’s best stylists offered visitors the opportunity to have their locks whipped into shape according to two menus: Sleek or Movement (S&M). And, inspired by SS16’s hottest hair trends and carefully curated by GHD UK brand ambassador Zoe Irwin, we’re expecting only good things.

Not got the time for a hair appointment? The GHD S&M studio will also be providing a select few guests with Wi-Fi, charging devices and refreshments to recuperate between shows. So practically gold dust, then..

Tickets included a styling experience and exclusive S&M cocktail which was available from YPlan for £15. See you there!

GHD’s exclusive S&M hair styling pop-up

You Got Invited To Sit On The FROW

Carnaby Street – which is just minutes away from the new LFW location of Brewer Street – showed live streaming of the coolest shows and playing exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. From Sibling to Peter Pilotto and Marques Almeida, you were able to check out what’s coming down that catwalk as it happens. The giant screen were on Carnaby Street all week, where you can also enjoy exclusive offers on both restaurants and clothes shops as well as live music and in-store events.

Mary Katrantzou Has Designed The London Fashion Week Tote (And We Want It Now)

British designer Mary Katrantzou not only showed at LFW, she designed the official LFW tote bag featuring her signature prints.

Mary Katrantzou’s London Fashion Week tote.

MM6 Maison Margiela Will Show at London Fashion Week:

The British Fashion Council has released the official line-up for September’s spring/summer 2016 shows, and there was a new name on the roster that we couldn’t wait to see.

John Galliano

MM6 Maison Margiela, the diffusion label of Maison Margiela overseen by John Galliano, showed a presentation on Sunday 20thSeptember. That’s right, after skipping the autumn/winter 2015 season since Galliano took hold of the creative reins, MM6 usually shows in New York, so this marks a first for the label.

As for the impending presentation, further details are yet to be released, but if the drama of Galliano’s first couture collections for the brand are anything to go by, we’re expecting big things.

London Fashion Week runs from 15th-19th September 2017 and we’ve got all you need to know about this season’s shows – on and off the catwalk…



The Venue:

Catwalks will take place at The Store Studios on The Strand.

The Show Schedule:

London will see more ‘see-now, buy-now’ shows for SS18. In other words, certain shows will be shoppable straight from the catwalk – providing you have the cash, obvs. For the full schedule, click here.



London Fashion Week Tickets:



While you may not be able to nab tickets for the actual shows, make sure you keep an eye on our Instagram and Twitter for live updates of everything happening – you’ll feel like you’re there! And don’t forget that it is possible to buy tickets for London Fashion Weekend. With exclusive shopping offers, catwalk shows and all the VIP buzz you’re after, make sure to snap up a ticket before they all sell out. They are on sale now from just £20:

London Fashion Weekend Tickets

The NEWGEN Winners:

The BFC’s initiative to support emerging designers, sponsored by Topshop, has been promoting London’s best talent since 1993. Previous winners include Alexander McQueen, Erdem, Christopher Kane, Mary Katrantzou, Roksanda Ilincic and Nicholas Kirkwood, making for one impressive list of alumni.

Last year’s winners include 1205, Ryan Lo and ‘It’ girl fave, Ashley Williams, who will all receive catwalk sponsorship, while Claire Barrow, Danielle Romeril, Faustine Steinmetz and Molly Goddard all received support to enable them to stage a presentation of their SS16 collections. We can’t wait to see what they’ve got up their collective sleeve.

(L-R) Ashley Williams, 1205 and Ryan Lo will all stage catwalk shows at London Fashion Week SS16

The London Fashion Week Headonism Line-Up:

Like Newgen, Headonism is an initiative set up to support emerging designers, but focused on milliners. Curated by hat-maker extraordinaire Stephen Jones OBE, this year’s winners have just been announced. Joining last year’s recipients Emma Yeo and Keely Hunter at the 2015 showcase are Sophie Beale and Harvy Santos.

Brighton-born Emma Yeo describes her collection as “contemporary sculptural headwear, tailored by technology and craft”, and is currently stocked at Love Hats, while Phillipines-born Harvy Santos creates “feminine, modern, intricately hand worked pieces that can be worn with ease”.

With previous Headonism designers including the directional Piers Atkinson, we know we’ll be in for some seriously statement headwear from these guys come London Fashion Week. Watch this space.

With special thanks to Hyundai.