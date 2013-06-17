London Collections: Men – David Gandy Hits The Topman Show

London Collections: Men, the male equivalent of London Fashion Week, kicked off on Sunday, and the capital’s most stylish men were out in force. London Collections: Men FROW regular David Gandy led the dapper pack, making one heck of an entrance to the Topman Design show by pulling up in an open top classic car. The Dolce & Gabbana dreamboat hopped out and showcased his look for the day, a sky blue three piece suit with a chocolate tie and ever so gentlemanly grey silk pocket square.

Joining him catwalk-side were fellow male fashionistas Tinie Tempah and Pixie Lott’s model beau, Oliver Chesire. Tinie worked a tux-luxe vibe, accessorising with his signature geek glasses and a pair of tasseled loafers we wouldn’t mind adding to our own shoe collection! Oliver meanwhile, upped the statement ante in an electric blue suit.

As for what they’ll be wearing next season, Topman created the Techno Cowboy, sending models down the catwalk in silky, western embroidered shirts and high waisted, double pleat trousers – think Isabel Marant AW12. We’re not sure we’ll be spotting many blokes rocking it on a saturday night down the local, but with pink printed short suits, white lace bodysuits and metallic shirts also hitting the catwalks this weekend, we’d say it’s pretty tame!

By Gemma Gow

