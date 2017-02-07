Lingerie Love: Underwear You’ll Feel Amazing In

22 images

Date or no date, we’ve rounded up the hottest new high-street lingerie that will have you looking and feeling your best this Valentines day.

Lingerie really does have the potential to make or break an outfit. In fact, no matter what any woman says, there’s no denying that a good lingerie set can be the ultimate confidence-booster and, in turn, give your look the finishing touch it needs. Whether it’s a casual jersey ensemble, or a little lacy luxury, here at LOOK we are adamant that lingerie is the key to making a woman look and feel fantastic (trust us, we’re talking from experience!) Man or no man, lingerie shopping sits firmly at the top of our list of favourite things to do, so we’ve decided to put together our edit of the best pieces available now. Aren’t we good to you?

From M&S to Boohoo and Freya to Figleaves, the high street is in pretty good stead when it comes to lingerie. Hot black lace numbers permeate the shelves of Bluebella whilst ASOS plays host to some of the cutest silk teddies we’ve ever laid eyes upon. And it doesn’t stop there. H&M and Accessorize offer a variation of cuts and straps we never even knew existed. Genius!

And the best part? The lingerie we’ve handpicked for you comes in at under £10 per piece – for something totally timeless (and essential), we’d say that’s pretty good going. As if that wasn’t enough, the underwear as outerwear trend is still taking the fashion world by storm since hitting the catwalks last year. If you’re feeling brave, why not try a boyfriend blazer and bra combo, or a silk teddy paired with a black biker jacket. Go on, we dare you.

All in all, we’d say lingerie is having a bit of a moment right now – and we’re jumping right on board. Join us?