Lily Collins Goes On An Outfit Marathon For New Film Launch!

Not only has Lily Collins been a busy bee promoting her new demon-slaying movie The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones, she has also been on a mission to parade her killer wardrobe (excuse the pun).

We have got some serious style envy with her most recent looks, especially this gorgeous Valentino cream lace hem dress she sported on Good Morning America – the A-line shape adds extra chic and those Hollywood waves keep it girlie. But, later that day, Lily had a serious style switch-up for her Seventeen magazine signing. Swapping her ladylike dress for a black crop top and leather skirt combo, showing off her seriously toned midriff, she caused major outfit and body envy, not to mention those lust-worthy leopard Louboutins!

Lily’s outfits didn’t fail to disappoint earlier in the week either, adding some colour with this neon bandage Versace number teamed with Casadei strappies, a punchy red lip and brows bushy enough to challenge even eyebrow queen Miss Cara Delevingne!

She also brought out her inner Pretty Woman in a pair of Louboutin thigh high boots with a sheer red Maxine Simoen blouse when she was out promoting the film with hot (still not 100% confirmed) co-star boyfriend Jamie Campbell Bower. We love her elegant updo too – you’ve gained some serious style points this week, Lily!

By Harriet Davey

Remember, you can buy the digital edition of LOOK magazine for your tablet or iPhone. And don’t forget to rate it in iTunes