Lidl’s New Maternity Range Is The Affordable Collection All Mums-To-Be Need

Maternity shopping made simple

Not just the home of award-winning gin and more recently Heidi Klum-endorsed clothing, Lidl has also now become your go-to for affordable maternity wear.

The German supermarket chain has today announced the launch of its first ever maternity range, Esmara Pure. The range for fashion loving new mums comes following a successful year launching and revamping Lidl’s pure organic cotton child and baby collection, Lupilu.

Maternity dressing is notoriously tricky to master but Lidl are here to make the whole thing far less painful. With prices starting from a bargain £4.99, Esmara Pure offers a covetable selection of both basics and on-trend pieces.

Hero pieces include a flattering striped midi dress and a pair of comfy wear-with-everything leggings. The new collection also includes organic cotton maternity underwear in a plethora of sizes with practical elastane briefs and non-wired nursing bras on offer.

Accompanying the maternity collection launch is a new drop of baby clothing. The new range features organic cotton sleep suits, joggers, tights and cardigans, all with an adorable motif of either stripes or clouds. Available from newborn all the way up to 24 months, prices start from a purse-friendly £2.99.

Landing in store on 7th September, the collection is available while stocks last so you better be speedy if you want in on the action.