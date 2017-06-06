And we can't wait to see it!

We never thought we’d be buying our new summer wardrobes from Lidl but thanks to a new exciting collab with supermodel Heidi Klum, we’ll definitely be heading to the discount supermarket to pick up a new dress (or two) with a bottle of Rosè.

Yep, Lidl has announced it’s first ever collaboration with fashion icon and designer, Heidi Klum. And we’re so excited.

Heidi’s new collection will be available exclusively at Lidl and will be stocked in all 650 stores nationwide later this year. We. Can’t. Wait!



With her experience and huge success in the fashion industry, Heidi has designed a collection that not only looks high-end, but is also super affordable – meaning we can all afford it. Hurrah!

“Lidl is known for making quality products at affordable prices” said Heidi “and I’m proud to partner with them on this fashion collaboration. I had so much fun designing the pieces in this collection and can’t wait for you to see it. I hope you love it as much as I do!”

With Tu at Sainsbury’s having a moment RN – their embroidered peasant blouse has sold out after going viral – supermarchès are clearly the new destination for the best bargains on the high-street.

The first collection is going on sale later this year, so be sure to keep checking in with us for the first look at this exciting new range!