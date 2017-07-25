Liberty for Topshop: The New Collection We Love

9 images

Calling all print lovers… This is one collaborative collection your wardrobe needs.



Love a Liberty print but worried it will break your budget? No sweat; thanks to the new Liberty for Topshop collection you can now get your hands on a little slice of the designer department store but for affordable high street prices. Wahoo!

Yep, high-street hero, Topshop, have teamed up with Liberty of London to create a 9-piece limited edition collection consisting of mini skirts, skater dresses, colourful co-ords and cute crop tops using Liberty’s iconic printed fabrics.

You’ll find pink posies, a pretty poppy pattern and a multi-coloured meadow print… All ideal for seeing out the rest of summer, right?

But don’t be fooled into thinking these summery looking staples will only work up until September. Oh no, this collection is a great investment for your wardrobe all year round: Not only will you be investing in a signature design from the prestigious Liberty print catalogue, retro floral patterns like these are also a huge trend for next season too meaning you’ll be able to wear them way into winter too. #Winning!

Our favourite Liberty for Topshop pieces have to be the blush pink cami top and matching ruffle skirt. Wear them both together for a cool coordinated look or mix and match them with classic staples from your existing wardrobe. Genius!

All 9 pieces are available to shop online and in selected stores RN, but you better be quick; this limited edition range is sure to sell out fast!